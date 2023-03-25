"Nat and Amelia along with Harman have been the engine room"- Issy Wong on Mumbai Indians' strong middle-order after WPL 2023 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Issy Wong credited the Mumbai middle order for posting a mammoth total of 182/4 in their 20 overs against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the WPL 2023 Eliminator on Friday.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (72*) and Amelia Kerr (29) put on a solid partnership in the middle overs and that provided a great base for Pooja Vastrakar (11*) to hit a couple of lusty blows and give the Mumbai Indians innings a perfect finish.

Speaking in a video shared by Mumbai Indians after the game, here's what Issy Wong had to say:

"Nat and Amelia along with Harman have been the engine room of our batting in the middle order and they put together another T20 partnership today. Pooja has really shown her class ever since she has come into the side. She has fast hands and that six was genuinely enormous. So fingers crossed she can hit more of them."

Nat Sciver-Brunt on Mumbai Indians' fantastic bowling performance

Mumbai made light work of the second innings in the Eliminator as they bundled out UPW for just 110, winning the game by a massive margin of 72 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt opened up on the importance of the wicket of the dangerous Grace Harris.

On this, she stated:

"The bowling innings couldn't have gone any better. A few things went out way, we took our chances in the field which was really important. I was able to get Grace Harris out and she is a brilliant chaser so yes, it was a special night."

Sciver-Brunt also hailed Issy Wong for picking up the maiden WPL hat-trick and gave an insight into how the huge crowd reacted. She added:

"Wongy taking a hat-trick, the noise for that was amazing. The crowd here have just been brilliant. It was around 35000 tonight, incredible. We have enjoyed being with each other on the field and hoping to do it again in the final."

Mumbai Indians have momentum in their favor and this could prove to be a vital factor in deciding the winner of their WPL 2023 final against the Delhi Capitals.

