Nat Sciver-Brunt cleans up Meg Lanning with a beauty during MI vs DC WPL 2025 final [Watch] 

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 16, 2025 00:20 IST
2025 WPL: Final - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Meg Lanning's dismissal during 2025 WPL: Final - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt cleaned up Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning with a beautiful incoming delivery during the WPL 2025 final on Saturday (March 15) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

It happened during the second innings of the match when DC were chasing 150. Opener Meg Lanning (13) hit a couple of fours to get her side going in the tricky chase against the new ball. Nat Sciver-Brunt cut short her stay at the crease at the end of the second over by dismissing her with an inswing delivery, which beat the batter and dislodged the bails. Lanning's opening partner, Shafali Verma (4), also followed her to the pavilion at the end of the next over while facing veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail.

You can watch the dismissals in the below video:

MI beat DC narrowly by eight runs in WPL 2025 final to lift their second trophy

MI batted first in the contest after losing the toss and scored a respectable total of 149/7 on a two-paced surface. Harmanpreet Kaur led her side from the front in the high-pressure encounter with a magnificent half-century. Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, and Nallapureddy Charani scalped two wickets apiece for DC in the bowling department.

DC's batting line-up collapsed in the chase as they were reduced to 44/4 after 8 overs. Marizanne Kapp (40), Jemimah Rodrigues (30), and Niki Prasad (25) tried their best but could only bring their side near the target, but failed to finish the game. Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up three wickets, while Amelia Kerr dismissed two DC batters for MI with the ball. Reflecting on the win after the match, Amelia said:

"That's the beauty of this competition, you get to see so many people come and play WPL, what it's like in the world stage. Awesome for the Indian stage and world cricket. (Favourite wicket today) the catch off my own bowling, nice to get good players and contribute. Pretty special, been a good year for me. I'm stoked to share whatever I could with this team. You celebrate with good people, you create memories for life, that's what's special about this Mumbai team."

MI won the WPL trophy for the second time, while DC suffered their third straight loss in the tournament's final.

Edited by Arshit Garg
