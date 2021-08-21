"Super excited to be joining the Punjab Kings for the 2021 IPL resumption in the UAE" - Nathan Ellis

Australia's latest fast-bowling sensation Nathan Ellis has had an exciting time since stepping into international cricket. A few weeks after a memorable debut, three IPL franchises approached Ellis to sign him for the UAE leg of IPL 2021, which is set to resume from the 19th of September. The pacer chose to join the Punjab Kings and has reacted to it in a video posted on the franchise's Instagram.

It came to light on Friday evening that Nathan Ellis had joined the Punjab Kings. The franchise roped him in as the pace duo of Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson made themselves unavailable for the UAE leg. A second replacement will be announced by the franchise soon.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis sent a message which was posted on the Punjab Kings' official Instagram handle. The New South Wales-born cricketer feels excited to be joining the Punjab Kings. Ellis' quarantine period in Australia will likely end on Tuesday (August 24) and he will be raring to go after that. In the video, he said:

''Hi everyone, Nathan Ellis here. Super excited to be joining the Punjab Kings for the 2021 IPL resumption in the UAE. Few more days in the quarantine for me and then I'll be out and ready to go. So, see you, everyone, soon. Cheers!''

Nathan Ellis picked in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Nathan Ellis' stunning hat-trick on his T20I debut prompted the selectors to choose him to represent Australia at the T20 World Cup later this year. The showpiece event will also take place in the UAE and is set to begin two days after the IPL 2021 final.

The 26-year old took a hat-trick in the final three deliveries of Bangladesh's innings during the match between the two in Dhaka. His victims were Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mahedi Hasan.

But his efforts were not enough to prevent Australia's loss in that game as the tourists slid to an embarrassing 4-1 series defeat. Ellis' excellent display gives him a good chance of getting into Australia's XI at the T20 World Cup. A good showing in the IPL should give Ellis a world of confidence ahead of the mega event.

