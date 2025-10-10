“Nearly ₹25 crore will become available” - Aakash Chopra reacts to CSK’s possible player releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has shared his views on the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) potential player releases ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. As reported by Cricbuzz on Friday, October 10, the auction is likely to take place in the second or third week of December, with 13-15 being the tentative window. The retention deadline is expected to fall around November 15.

The report further stated that among the players who could be released by the five-time IPL champions are Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway. Additionally, CSK will have ₹9.75 crore added to their purse following R. Ashwin’s retirement from the IPL, giving them extra flexibility ahead of the auction.

Reacting to the reports on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said that if these releases go through, CSK would have nearly ₹25 crore available, which could help the Super Kings build a strong and balanced squad. He said:

“R. Ashwin has already gone, he was nearly worth ₹10 crore there. After that, among the big-ticket players, you might see Devon Conway being released. There’s talk that Conway won’t be retained. Then Deepak Hooda will be released, Sam Curran will be released, and Rahul Tripathi too will be released. So these four or five names are being discussed, along with, of course, Ashwin. In total, these are the names you see on the screen, and these are the amounts they were earning. Nearly ₹25 crore will become available for Chennai.”

“Now, I think Dewald Brevis is already set, Ayush Mahatre has played really well, and Ruturaj Gaikwad has got a good opening partner. So releasing Devon Conway becomes an easier decision. As for Urmil Patel, he’s a good backup for Dhoni. If needed, they can play him too, and he has also batted well,” he added.

The 48-year-old also stated that the franchise could go hard for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who is reportedly set to part ways with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Chopra added:

“So Chennai will have ₹25 crore, and if tentatively they get ₹5 crore more, ₹30 crore in total, then they can easily build a solid team. They don’t need too many changes. With ₹30 crore, they can definitely build a strong side. Some new players will come in, maybe even Sanju Samson could join. If that happens, they might bid heavily for him, but they’ll have options available. So overall, Chennai looks in a pretty good position.”

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues over whether veteran MS Dhoni will return for IPL 2026.

CSK endured a disastrous IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings suffered a disappointing IPL 2025 season. Their campaign was derailed early when skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out after just five matches. Veteran MS Dhoni took over the captaincy but was unable to reverse their fortunes, as CSK finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 games for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Looking ahead, the franchise will aim to bounce back strongly in the 2026 season as they target their sixth IPL title and their first since 2023.

