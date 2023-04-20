"Need to get into the game a little bit" - Shaun Pollock on Prithvi Shaw not fielding for DC in IPL 2023

Shaun Pollock recently attributed Prithvi Shaw's dismal performances in IPL 2023 to the latter spending less time on the field. Shaw has mostly been used as an 'impact player' by Delhi Capitals (DC).

The former South African cricketer feels that it is important for batters to remain on the field for a few overs to get into their groove before coming out to bat. Pollock suggested that Delhi should bring Shaw in the field for at least five overs when they are bowling first.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pollock explained:

"I think Prithvi Shaw is suffering. You saw tonight that once Chahal finished his overs, Padikkal came on for the last five. Prithvi just sits. He sits in the dugout and then puts the pads on and goes out to bat.

"You sometimes feel that as a batter, they kind of need to get into the game a little bit. If you are batting second, try to get him in for a few overs. It seems like he has just been stuck."

During the same discussion, Michael Vaughan highlighted that Shaw himself will be disappointed if he is consistently asked to sit in the dugout. He mentioned that the opener should take help from head coach Ricky Ponting to improve his fielding.

Vaughan remarked:

"I think his [Prithvi Shaw's] pride should be hugely hurt if he is that player sitting in the dugout. As a young person, he should be desperately working on his fielding with Ricky Ponting, one of the greatest fielders of all time. He should be saying to Ricky Ponting that you've got to make a really good fielder so I'm not sitting in the dugout."

The former England captain feels Shaw is very comfortable with his position and is happy not fielding, elaborating:

"I bet you he doesn't look like the character to me who'll be knocking on Ricky's door saying, 'I don't want to be sat in the dugout.' He is probably sitting in that dugout going, 'This is great, I'm quite enjoying not fielding.' That's not a great attitude to have."

Shaw has received flak from all quarters for his dismal batting performances in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter has mustered just 34 runs from five innings at an average of 6.80.

"There's clearly some issue" - Michael Vaughan pinpoints a major flaw in Prithvi Shaw's technique

Michael Vaughan further stated that all the teams are aware of Prithvi Shaw's weakness against fast bowlers, pointing out how the batter tends to open all three stumps at times.

He pointed out that the 23-year-old's footwork hasn't been good, which has proved to be the cause of his downfall against pacers. Vaughan added:

"Prithvi Shaw gets all the attention, plays the odd incredible stroke, but there's clearly some issue with him there. The opposition now knows upfront that if you put some pace against him, his footwork is nowhere to be seen. He seems to get away to the leg side and opens up those three stumps."

Delhi are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, April 20.

