"Needs to be studied for a PhD thesis" - Former India cricketer slams Sanju Samson's decision to bowl first in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh was critical of Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson's decision to bowl first after winning the toss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The inaugural winners chose to chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20, despite their string of close losses while hunting targets.

RR have recorded five losses in the IPL 2025 campaign with a margin of less than 12 runs. Their recent losses also came while batting second as they narrowly fell short of the targets set by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

RR have availed the luxury of some fiery starts and strong foundations, courtesy of their in-form top-order. However, the middle-order and the finishing act have not been up to the mark, and have failed to back up the top order's work, and close out the chase.

Dodda Ganesh remarked that RR were audacious to attempt to chase again despite their questionable record so far.

"The audacity of RR to chose to bowl first despite their diabolical chasing record, needs to be studied for a PhD thesis," Dodda Ganesh posted on X.

RR skipper Sanju Samson had also mentioned the side's troubles while chasing, but added that the batters need to step up to be smarter during chases.

"We will have a bowl first. Looking at the last game, we felt there was something on the wicket. We are not chasing down totals but there is no hiding the fact. Five to six people have to think that they can win it for us. We have to put our best foot forward and try to finish off games," Samson said at the toss.

RR bowlers put in a solid effort to restrict CSK to 187-8 on a flat surface. The pace bowling duo of Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh picked up three wickets apiece, while Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with an economical spell too.

RR cruising in their run chase against CSK in IPL 2025

RR availed a flying start yet again, capitalising on CSK's poor powerplay bowling in the second innings. However, this time around, the top-order have ensured to make their starts count.

At the time of writing, RR are comfortably placed at 134-1 after 13 overs. The side are only 53 runs away from the target with nine wickets in hand, and plenty of overs left, ensuring a safe asking rate.

