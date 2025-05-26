Nehal Wadhera pulls off a stunner to dismiss Rohit Sharma for 24 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Nehal Wadhera took an excellent catch to remove Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. Rohit perished for 24 runs off 21 balls as Mumbai lost their second wicket for 81 runs in 9.3 overs.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 10th over of MI’s innings. Harpreet Brar bowled a tossed-up delivery on the leg stump, and Rohit backed away to give himself room to go over long-on. The right-hander failed to connect it properly and Wadhera ran in from the boundary before diving forward to complete a stunning catch.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Harpreet Brar has continued his knack of picking up wickets in the middle overs. The left-arm spinner scalped his 10th wicket of the IPL 2025 season (seventh match). The Punjab-based franchise bought him for INR 1.5 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma threw away a decent start after two single-digit scores in his last two games. Rohit has amassed 329 runs in 14 matches with the help of three half-centuries this season. MI had retained him for INR 16.30 crore ahead of the mega auction last year.

Ad

PBKS prevent MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton from scoring big in IPL 2025 match

Harpreet Brar and Marco Jansen ensured PBKS stopped MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton from making the most of their starts in the IPL 2025 match. Rickelton fell for 27 runs off 20 balls, comprising five boundaries.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 96/3 after 11.2 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks at the crease. Tilak Varma was the last batter to be dismissed, walking back for just 1 (4).

Ad

The winner of this contest will secure a top-two finish ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. PBKS and MI are currently second and fourth with 17 and 16 points after 13 games, respectively.

Follow the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More