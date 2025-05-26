Nehal Wadhera pulls off a stunner to dismiss Rohit Sharma for 24 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Nehal Wadhera took an excellent catch to remove Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. Rohit perished for 24 runs off 21 balls as Mumbai lost their second wicket for 81 runs in 9.3 overs.
The dismissal came in the 10th over of MI’s innings. Harpreet Brar bowled a tossed-up delivery on the leg stump, and Rohit backed away to give himself room to go over long-on. The right-hander failed to connect it properly and Wadhera ran in from the boundary before diving forward to complete a stunning catch.
Watch the video below:
Harpreet Brar has continued his knack of picking up wickets in the middle overs. The left-arm spinner scalped his 10th wicket of the IPL 2025 season (seventh match). The Punjab-based franchise bought him for INR 1.5 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma threw away a decent start after two single-digit scores in his last two games. Rohit has amassed 329 runs in 14 matches with the help of three half-centuries this season. MI had retained him for INR 16.30 crore ahead of the mega auction last year.
PBKS prevent MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton from scoring big in IPL 2025 match
Harpreet Brar and Marco Jansen ensured PBKS stopped MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton from making the most of their starts in the IPL 2025 match. Rickelton fell for 27 runs off 20 balls, comprising five boundaries.
At the time of writing, Mumbai were 96/3 after 11.2 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks at the crease. Tilak Varma was the last batter to be dismissed, walking back for just 1 (4).
The winner of this contest will secure a top-two finish ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. PBKS and MI are currently second and fourth with 17 and 16 points after 13 games, respectively.
