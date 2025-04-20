Nehal Wadhera is run out for just 5 after a horrible mix-up with Josh Inglis in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Nehal Wadhera's stay at the crease against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), came to an abrupt and unnecessary end after a massive mix-up run-out with Josh Inglis. The left-handed batter had to depart after scoring just five runs off six deliveries in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20.

Wadhera had to walk in to bat at 68-3 in the eighth over after PBKS lost two wickets in quick succession following a brilliant effort in the powerplay. The left-handed batter was up against Suyash Sharma again, only a couple of days post their recent spirited battle at the Chinnaswamy during the reverse fixture.

Wadhera and Inglis nudged the wrist spinner around for singles and doubles in a bid to stabilise the innings in the middle overs. Off the last delivery, Inglis sent the ball down the ground, with the bowler failing to contain despite a leap.

Tim David collected the ball in the deep and launched a throw towards the pitch. Nehal Wadhera, at the striker's end, had full view of the proceedings, and sprinted for the second run. Inglis, however, was not on the same page as his batting partner, and turned his back to watch the ball.

The entire endeavor shaved off valuable seconds, and by the time Inglis turned to face Wadhera, it was too late. The left-handed batter was in the middle of nowhere while Inglish remained rooted in the crease by the non-striker's end. David's throw was meant for the bowler's end, but Virat Kohli collected it by the stumps.

Witnessing the mix-up between the two batters and the vacancy by the wicket-keeper, he launched a throw immediately towards that region. Jitesh Sharma whipped off the bails in swift fashion to seal the wicket.

Have a look at the run-out right here.

Wadhera's dismissal continued PBKS' downward spiral after a dominant start. The home side slumped to 76-4 after nine overs from a comfortable position of 62-1 at the end of the powerplay.

PBKS lose Josh Inglis after Nehal Wadhera as RCB spinners continue to thrive

The home side built a promising partnership for the fifth wicket as Josh Inglis looked to get a move on. He scored a couple of brilliant, unorthodox boundaries off Romario Shepherd, before also scoring a six off Krunal Pandya in his final over.

With Shashank Singh also settling at the other end, PBKS needed Josh Inglis to play with intent. But, Suyash Sharma had the final say as he castled two Australian batters, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, in the same over to reduce PBKS to 114-6 in the 14th over.

