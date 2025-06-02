Nehal Wadhera's 29-ball 48 ends as he mistimes one off Ashwani Kumar in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Nehal Wadhera for 48 in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match at Ahmedabad. The southpaw fell while trying to heave the ball on the off side, but mistimed the hit and was caught by Mitchell Santner at cover in the 16th over.
It was a wicket that MI needed desperately as Wadhera and Shreyas Iyer were cruising in the chase of 204 runs. The pair put on 84 runs for the fourth wicket, rescuing PBKS from troubled waters at 72/3 in the eighth over.
MI have tended to use Ashwani Kumar as their impact sub over the experienced Karn Sharma in recent matches. It was no different in Qualifier 2 as Ashwani replaced Rohit Sharma in the second innings. He picked up two wickets on the night but conceded 55 runs in his four overs.
Shreyas Iyer holds the key as PBKS inch closer to victory in Qualifier 2
Chasing 204 runs for victory, PBKS were dented early as Trent Boult dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for six runs. Josh Inglis gave the innings the much-deserved impetus with a 21-ball 38.
When he fell to Hardik Pandya in the eighth over, it was MI who were in the driver's seat. However, Iyer and Wadhera mixed caution with aggression superbly to transfer the pressure on MI and put PBKS on top.
The right-hander meted out special treatment to Reece Topley. He smashed three sixes in the 13th over of the innings to keep the required run-rate under check in the chase. Iyer got to his half-century in the 17th over, with a boundary off Trent Boult.
Earlier, the start of the match was delayed by over two hours due to rain in Ahmedabad. No overs were reduced when play began at 9:45 p.m. with MI batting first. PBKS defeated MI by five wickets to set up a final against RCB on Tuesday, June 3.
