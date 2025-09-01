"Neither the strike rate nor the average looks very good at Nos. 4 to 7" - Aakash Chopra on star batter as potential keeper for 2026 T20 World Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Sanju Samson should be among the primary contenders for a wicketkeeper-batter's position in the Men in Blue's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, he highlighted that the Kerala player's numbers in the middle order, where the keeper might have to bat, aren't that good.

Samson has opened with Abhishek Sharma in India's last few T20Is. However, Shubman Gill's selection and appointment as vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup implies that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper might not get to bat at the top of the order, with Jitesh Sharma potentially playing ahead of him in the middle order.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reflected on the defending T20 World Cup champions' wicketkeeper-batter options for next year's edition of the global event. As for Samson, he said (2:45):

"Sanju Samson is the first contender because he played the last series. He has struck three centuries in the last 12 matches. He is also a part of the team at the moment. So, of course, he will be the first guy to talk about. If we see his numbers at Nos. 1 to 3 in all T20s, he has scored more than 6000 runs at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 33. These are really good numbers at Nos. 1 to 3."

"So Sanju Samson is a real contender if you want a keeper in the top three. When I look at his numbers at Nos. 4 to 7, he has played 98 matches and has an average of 20 and a strike rate of 126. Neither the strike rate nor the average looks very good at Nos. 4 to 7. You would have kept Sanju as a frontrunner at the top. However, suddenly, when you change his number, he will go down in the list," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra opined that Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson might compete for the second wicketkeeper-batter's spot behind Jitesh Sharma. However, he noted that Samson is behind in that race based on his current middle-order numbers.

"The strike rate can be slightly better" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul as India's potential wicketkeeper for 2026 T20 World Cup

KL Rahul played in the middle order and as an opener for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that KL Rahul has an excellent average in the top order, but falls slightly short in terms of strike rate.

"It's being said that he (Rahul) is an all-format player, is scoring runs everywhere, has found this second wind, and whatnot. If we look at Nos. 1 to 3, he has an average of nearly 43 and a strike rate of 137 in 196 innings. The strike rate can be slightly better, there is doubt about that, but an average of 42, that is phenomenal," he said (6:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Delhi Capitals (DC) player has an impressive average even in the middle order, but is unlikely to make the side because of his below-par strike rate.

"His numbers in the top three are very good, but we are not supposed to look very deep and spend too much time on numbers in the top three. When I look at Nos. 4 to 7, he still has an average of 40, but he has a strike rate of 133. I don't think a strike rate of 133 at Nos. 4 to 7 is going to cut it. No one looks close to KL Rahul in terms of average, but a strike rate of 133," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul hasn't been picked in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup starting in the UAE on September 9. The Karnataka player hasn't played a T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

