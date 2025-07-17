"Never going to be an Orange Cap winner" - Jos Buttler cites RCB star's example while explaining impact of data in T20 cricket

English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler used the example of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Tim David during a discussion around the use of data. Citing the case of David, Buttler explained how data has an impact on T20 cricket.

Tim David, an explosive striker, is known for his power-hitting and ability to score quickly. However, in a tournament like the IPL, he can never win the Orange Cap, reckoned Jos Buttler. He bats down the order because of the impact he can create.

David was acquired by RCB during the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹3 crore. He played nine innings and scored 187 runs. The runs may not seem many, but he had a massive impact, averaging 62.33 with a strike-rate of 185.14.

"Someone like Tim David, had an exceptional season with RCB. He's never going to be an Orange Cap winner. But impact in those 10 balls he faces, these are the sort of things. How data has affected T20 cricket," Jos Buttler said on 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast. (20:24)

In the same conversation, RCB analyst Freddie Wilde revealed how Dinesh Karthik played a key role from the outside. He is the batting coach and mentor of the side. However, he also helped in setting fields during games and making minor adjustments.

"In the IPL, Dinesh Karthik was very animated. Similar to Ashish Nehra in terms of moving fielders and making adjustments and there were a couple of times in really tight games where Dinesh Karthik made small adjustments to the field just by getting up and moving like football managers do," Freddie said. (32:18)

"In one game against Chennai, he moved the third-man fractionally finer just by a few meters, and the ball pretty much went to that guy next ball. It would have been a four had he not been there. Rajat Patidar was also open to that kind of stuff as a young captain and was willing to make changes like that," he added.

RCB broke the jinx, winning their maiden IPL title. They beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final by six runs in the 2025 season.

Jos Buttler on how Brendon McCullum uses less data as a coach

Continuing the talk about coaches, Jos Buttler explained how England head coach (Test team) Brendon McCullum uses data less. Buttler revealed that McCullum goes by the feel and atmosphere.

"I think Baz is a really clever coach. Coaches' discussion is a big thing he would like to use. He wants players to talk to players and get to know each other really well. He's more of a feel coach. He likes to create a vibe and an atmosphere. But I think behind the glasses, there is a very inquisitive mind," he said. (35:34)

Freddie Wilde also added that Brendon McCullum is among the coaches who emphasize instinct over data. He put McCullum in the spectrum of coaches who rely less on data. Freddie stated that while McCullum does ask for bits of data, he believes more in going out there with an uncluttered mind.

England are currently in a five-match Test series against India at home. With three games done, they are ahead, leading 2-1.

