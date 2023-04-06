"Never happens that he moves up the order" - Sanjay Manjrekar on RR holding Shimron Hetmyer back in IPL 2023 clash vs PBKS 

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) missed the trick by holding Shimron Hetmyer back in the run chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2023 match in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

Manjrekar noted that Hetmyer was demoted to No. 7 in the batting order because the team management wanted the left-right combination going. The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, pointed out that RR have never thought of promoting the southpaw up the order to maintain the combination.

Here's what Manjrekar said after RR's five-run defeat at the hands of PBKS:

"This left-hand right-hand combination just makes sure that Shimron Hetmyer has to go down the order, but it never happens that he moves up the order to get that combination. This has happened far too long. Maybe, they think that he is somebody who can go in and play in the last three or four overs and enjoys that role."

During the same discussion, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody also emphasized that RR need to send Hetmyer up the order. He opined that the left-handed batter isn't just a finisher and has the ability to switch gears based on the situation of the game. Moody stated:

"I just think he [Shimron Hetmyer] is a far better player than that. He is not a Pollard-type player that is geared or an Andre Russell-type player who is geared for the last six overs. Both those players have been IPL icons. They have got specific skill sets. Hetmyer can potentially do that, but he is more of a complete batsman than that.

"We have seen him batting at three in 50-over cricket for West Indies. He is a top order player. Players of that calibre, you don't need to be out there following in the wake of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and the quality that's in front of him."

Notably, Hetmyer gave his side a glimmer of hope with his swashbuckling innings against PBKS, scoring 36 runs off just 18 balls. However, Rajasthan eventually failed to chase down a stiff 198-run target and suffered their first loss of the season.

"It's not that we have discovered something that we hadn't expected" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Dhruv Jurel nearly taking RR to victory

Dhruv Jurel was brought in as an impact player by Rajasthan against PBKS. The talented youngster made the most of the opportunity, delivering an unconquered 32-run off 15 balls in his first-ever IPL appearance.

Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted that Jurel, who is considered an emerging star by many, proved that he can perform at the highest level with his batting exploits. The cricketer-turned-commentator remarked:

"He was very good and the kind of shots that he played. There has been talk about him. It's not that we have discovered something that we hadn't expected. People who have watched him think that he is pretty good."

Jurel orchestrated a stunning 61-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Shimron Hetmyer to help RR power their way back into the contest. However, PBKS' Sam Curran showcased great composure to successfully defend 16 runs in the final over.

