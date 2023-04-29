"Never take the wicket of KL Rahul in powerplay"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's thumping victory against PBKS in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) comfortably by 56 runs in the 38th match of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 28, in Mohali. After registering their fifth win in eight games, LSG have moved north to second position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, LSG notched up a gigantic total of 257/5 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40 balls), Kyle Mayers (54 off 24 balls), Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19 balls), and Ayush Badoni (43 off 24 balls) contributed brilliantly.

Rahul Chahar (4-0-29-0) was the only Punjab Kings bowler to concede runs at an economy rate of less than 12.

Marcus Stoinis then dismissed Shikhar Dhawan (1) in the very first over of the chase to stun the home side. Atharva Taide (66 off 36 balls) then tried his best to keep PBKS in the hunt with a stroke-filled half-century. However, none of the batters could support him and scored substantially, which eventually hurt PBKS' chances in the match.

Sikandar Raza (36), Liam Livingstone (23), Sam Curran (21), and Jitesh Sharma (24) played cameos but could not convert their starts. Punjab were bundled out for 201 in 19.5 overs and lost the match by 56 runs.

Reflecting on the win after the match, LSG captain KL Rahul said:

"There is something we have done right but I am not able to put a finger on it. Very important and every game from now on is important. We came back fresher and have always been clear about how we want to play. Back home, the pitches have been challenging but when you come to venues like this, you get excited as a batter."

Praising his batters and their approach to the game, Rahul said:

"260 says how well the team played. Cricket is such a game where the pitch can be different and you could get surprised. Kyle put pressure on their bowlers and it set the tone for us. We do pre-plan a bit, spend a lot of time thinking about the batting order. Ayush has been very good, Krunal has also been batting well."

He added:

"The think-tank does most of the work and I spend a little bit of time understanding their thought-process and cross-check whether it is what I want as a captain."

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on Friday. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 @AnuragxCricket



Wait for the end.

#PBKSvsLSG Gautam Gambhir meeting LSG batters in innings break.Wait for the end. Gautam Gambhir meeting LSG batters in innings break. Wait for the end. 😂#PBKSvsLSG https://t.co/rAT8ZPirRg

Sagar @sagarcasm Bach gaya 263 wala record Bach gaya 263 wala record https://t.co/WeZvw9g421

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08 ..



#PBKSvsLSG #LSGvsPBKS #KLRahul KL Rahul entering in RCB camp after his 12 of 9 does not allow LSG to break RCB's 263 runs score.. KL Rahul entering in RCB camp after his 12 of 9 does not allow LSG to break RCB's 263 runs score 😅..#PBKSvsLSG #LSGvsPBKS #KLRahul https://t.co/kFIFXOhUd8

LSG will next face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 1.

Poll : 0 votes