"Never thought he was out of shape even on the first day" - CSK captain's big take on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has hailed veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni for maintaining his fitness to compete in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions retained the former India skipper for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player during the off-season.

Dhoni, who will turn 44 in July, has not played competitive cricket since the 2024 IPL. The wicketkeeper batter struggled with a knee niggle throughout the 2023 edition and even underwent surgery for the same after winning the title. Although he relinquished captaincy ahead of the IPL 2024, he made an impact with his finishing prowess and wicketkeeping to stay on for at least another year.

The cricketing fraternity has hailed Dhoni for maintaining his fitness even during the twilight years of his career. The legendary player has looked in sublime touch, if the snippets released on social media are anything to go by.

Ruturaj Gaikwad recently said Dhoni has been focusing on honing his hitting skills in the nets ahead of their highly-anticipated clash against the Mumbai Indians at home on Sunday, March 23.

"I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve. Or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as much as sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape," Gaikwad said during the pre-match press conference (via ESPNcricinfo).

"That is what I think initially he was trying to do. And then I never thought he was out of shape even on the first day. So, I think obviously he is special - he's done it for so many years. If you see now even Sachin Tendulkar is batting as great as he is right even now at the age of 50 [51]. So, I think still many years to go," he added.

MS Dhoni played a series of cameos in the 2024 edition and did not lose his wicket across his first seven innings during the campaign. He scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220.55, recording 13 sixes in the process.

"Whatever he is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable" - Ruturaj Gaikwad hails MS Dhoni as an inspiration to the squad

MS Dhoni has been competing only in the IPL since his last international appearance in 2019. The speculation surrounding his future has been constant, but the veteran has turned up season after season, with no indication as to when he will call it a day.

In the same press conference, Gaikwad said Dhoni is out-hitting some of the new players in the net sessions even at this age, which he sees as inspirational.

"I mean everyday we get to see him. Obviously, it inspires [us] a lot. A lot of new players have joined the team and sometimes they, as professional cricketers, struggle to strike the ball as good as he is striking it right now. So, definitely it inspires a lot of us including myself, including everyone from the group. So, whatever he is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable. It is really commendable," Gaikwad elaborated.

Gaikwad also hopes that the veteran player can chip in with his trademark cameos towards the end of the innings for the team's cause this season.

"And definitely, he will be looking to contribute in the best way he can. But I mean we have certain strengths that we have been following since last two years. So, I think nothing much really changes and hopefully he will continue to deliver those crucial knocks for us," the CSK skipper concluded.

CSK will take on MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

