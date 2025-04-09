"Never about trying to overshadow anyone" - Virat Kohli's huge statement ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli expressed his willingness to only play the ideal role in any situation instead of trying to overshadow anyone ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10. The 36-year-old is off to a solid start to the 2025 IPL season, scoring 164 runs in four matches at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of 143.85, with two half-centuries.

Kohli's excellent form has played a key role in RCB winning three out of their first four outings. The champion batter also recently helped India win the 2025 Champions Trophy, with crucial contributions in the league game against Pakistan and the semifinal against Australia.

Talking about his batting ahead of the DC clash, Kohli said (Via India Today):

"If you look at how things panned out even recently, in one of the Champions Trophy games, Shreyas (Iyer) took charge. It was never about ego. At that time, if I was in rhythm, in the flow of the game, I naturally took the initiative. If someone else was better placed to take the lead, they would do it. It was never about trying to overshadow anyone or suddenly feeling like I don't have the ability."

He added:

"It’s always been about understanding the game situation - and that’s something I’ve always taken pride in. I want to play according to what the situation demands."

Kohli also helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup, scoring a match-winning 59-ball 76 in the final against South Africa.

"Walking into a dressing room with legends like Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid felt like fantasy land" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli acknowledged the feeling of awe he felt in his first IPL season with RCB in 2008, thanks to the presence of stalwarts like Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble. Despite struggling in the first few years of the IPL, Kohli has gone on to become the league's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,168 runs in 256 games.

"The first time I played in the IPL, I was in complete awe. I hadn’t really met anyone before—except maybe Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh from our North Zone days - so walking into a dressing room with legends like Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid felt like fantasy land," said Kohli.

He concluded:

"But with that excitement came pressure. I knew my game wasn’t quite at that level yet, and I had to prove myself. That pressure eventually caught up with me in the first season. Still, the experience was unforgettable."

Despite his brilliant individual achievements, Kohli is still searching for his elusive IPL title. The veteran batter has come close, with RCB finishing runners-up thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

