New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson Richard Boock confirmed to Press Trust of India (PTI), in an e-mail communication, that No Objection Certificates (NOC) will be given to all six New Zealand international players contracted to different teams in the IPL. Boock also said that the onus of "due diligence" on health safety protocols will be on the individual players.

"The issuing of NOCs is considered on a case-by-case basis and its rare that they are ever refused. However, the due diligence is something for the respective players to shoulder – although we are happy to pass on as much info as we can to assist in these matters,” Richard Boock mentioned.

Kane Williamson batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL game

The New Zealand players part of different teams in IPL are Kane Williamson (SRH), Jimmy Neesham (KXIP), Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Mitchell Santner (CSK), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (MI).

Now the players need to take a call whether to travel to UAE or not. Kane Williamson, skipper of New Zealand as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad, had stated recently that he would like to have a better idea about the safety protocols designed for the tournament.

In addition to the players, Stephen Fleming (CSK head coach), Shane Bond (MI bowling coach), and Mike Hesson (RCB head coach) are the other New Zealanders who would be prominent members in the support staff of different teams. Simon Doull and Danny Morrison are generally part of the broadcaster's commentary team, but it is not decided if the whole commentary team will be travelling to the place of the tournament.

Confirmation on NOC comes after shifting of IPL to UAE

The confirmation regarding NOC from the NZC spokesperson comes in the light of the announcement of IPL 2020 shifting to UAE, which is much less affected by Covid-19 at the moment.

New Zealand are almost free from the pandemic, with just over 10 cases reported in the whole country in the month of July. The players, authorities as well as the government would feel much safer to to let them travel to a place of lesser risk considering the rise of cases in India.

Richard Boock said, "NZC doesn’t have an opinion on the IPL being staged in the UAE. It’s not within our remit.”

The IPL is likely to start in UAE from the 26th of September, with the final scheduled to be played on November 7th. Bio secure protocols are likely to be followed during the whole tournament, which would mean that spectators would not be allowed inside the stadia.