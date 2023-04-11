Create

"Next level batting"- Fans heap praise on Axar Patel after his blazing half-century lifts DC to 172 vs MI following a middle-order collapse

By Balakrishna
Fans applaud Axar Patel for his brisk fifty on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel continued his magnificent batting form with yet another crucial knock in IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday night (April 11). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was the venue for this game.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, keeping the dew factor in the second innings in mind. Prithvi Shaw (15 off 10 balls) once again got a start but perished without converting it into a substantial score.

After failing in the previous match, Manish Pandey (26) looked in decent touch during his 18-ball stay at the crease. However, he departed in the ninth over while trying to take on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. The veteran spinner then spun a web around the inexperienced middle-order batters and scalped two more wickets quickly to derail the innings.

David Warner (51 off 47 balls) kept fighting at one end while his partners kept deserting him at the crease. It all changed with the arrival of Axar Patel (54 off 25 balls) in the 13th over.

He dominated the bowling from the outset and looked to be playing on a different surface than the other batters. Axar Patel raced his way to a half-century in just 22 balls and helped Delhi reach a respectable total of 172 in the end.

Fans online heaped praise on Axar Patel for his consistent batting performances over the recent past after his knock on Tuesday.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Someone needs to inform the Delhi Capitals that there's no such clause in the playing conditions for the IPL which states that a designated all rounder like Axar Patel can't come in to bat before number 7.
Axar Patel in T20 with bat in 2023:31*(20), 65(31), 21*(9), 16(11), 36(22), 2(6), 54(25).He has been a star for India & Delhi - Vice Captain doing well with bat. https://t.co/6Zv22ezJ8d
Incredible Axar Patel!Fifty in just 22 balls - a tremendous knock by Axar, his batting has been a massive upgrade in the last year or so. https://t.co/0C0lYeejwb
David Warner’s fifty vs Axar Patel’s fifty. #DCvsMI https://t.co/thI1gAAYwx
Axar patel is playing to his best of ability as a batter. A top top all rounder!
Axar Patel after seeing David Warner's another rusty knock 😂😆#DCvMI #IPL2023 https://t.co/tHCPNXlA8z
Axar Patel is definitely a much-improved batsman since the last year. He has been consistent across different formats and is now playing a crucial inning for his team. Lifted a lot of pressure from Warner's shoulders. #DCvsMI #IPL2023 https://t.co/g28HuuU7co
Babar Azam fastest T20 fifty - 24 ballsAxar Patel tonight - 22 balls*Pakistani audience hypes players like Babar Azam. 😂😂#IPL2023 #Cricket #CricketTwitter https://t.co/OaOfCRgWHZ
If Krunal Pandya can bat at no.4, Axar Patel, with the kind of form he is in, he should definitely bat much higher in that Delhi line-up. #MIvDC #DCvsMI
Axar Patel's Heroics: Turning the Game Around When All Hope Seemed Lost! Take A Bow 🙇‍♂️ #DCvMI https://t.co/cbMQDPa4un
David Warner's fifty & Axar Patel Bapu fifty in today's match be like 😅#MIvsDC #IPL2023 #DCvsMI #axarpatel #DavidWarner https://t.co/8EOEf1r0U3
David Warner’s Axar Patel’s fifty fifty https://t.co/C3y1VBLvCI
If I told you a couple of years ago that a time would come when Axar Patel would be a more effective batsman in both red and white ball than David Warner- would you have believed me?
Axar Patel has been incredible form in last one years and he is showing his class and seems like he's batting on different surface.
David Warner and Axar Patel https://t.co/UjKH5YB7iO
Next level batting from Axar Patel. Pulled back DC in middle overs and thrown it away completely now. Piyush’s spell is nullified, thought we had a chance to win today, it’s done.
Axar Patel remember the name 👑What a knock Bapu, well played 🤞#MIvsDC #DCvsMI #IPL2023 https://t.co/rxxTrVnf7K
They say in-form batters watch the ball like a football. Axar Patel is watching the cricket ball like one. Regardless of format, he's getting runs. Premium, match-turning, match-changing runs.
Santari topi ka chakkar Babu bhaiya#DCvMI #axarpatel https://t.co/MyWq3yVZiA

"I was just trying to back myself and looking to hit anything in my arc"- Axar Patel after his fifty vs MI

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Axar Patel shed light on his thought process during his blazing knock in the first innings. The all-rounder revealed that he went to the crease with aggressive intent, and fortunately, it paid off tonight. Patel said:

"I was just trying to back myself and looking to hit anything in my arc. I went in with an attacking mindset so that paid off. When I saw the wicket, the ball was stopping a bit. So, I was trying to hold my shape and waiting to strike everything in my zone."

He added:

"On this wicket, it's important to hold the shape and not hit every ball. (Bowling) When we saw the wicket, I knew I'll have to bowl here. It's a challenging total. Hopefully, we can defend it."

After 8 overs, MI reached 73/1 in the chase of 173.

