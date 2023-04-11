"Next level batting"- Fans heap praise on Axar Patel after his blazing half-century lifts DC to 172 vs MI following a middle-order collapse

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel continued his magnificent batting form with yet another crucial knock in IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday night (April 11). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was the venue for this game.
MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, keeping the dew factor in the second innings in mind. Prithvi Shaw (15 off 10 balls) once again got a start but perished without converting it into a substantial score.
After failing in the previous match, Manish Pandey (26) looked in decent touch during his 18-ball stay at the crease. However, he departed in the ninth over while trying to take on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. The veteran spinner then spun a web around the inexperienced middle-order batters and scalped two more wickets quickly to derail the innings.
David Warner (51 off 47 balls) kept fighting at one end while his partners kept deserting him at the crease. It all changed with the arrival of Axar Patel (54 off 25 balls) in the 13th over.
He dominated the bowling from the outset and looked to be playing on a different surface than the other batters. Axar Patel raced his way to a half-century in just 22 balls and helped Delhi reach a respectable total of 172 in the end.
Fans online heaped praise on Axar Patel for his consistent batting performances over the recent past after his knock on Tuesday.
"I was just trying to back myself and looking to hit anything in my arc"- Axar Patel after his fifty vs MI
Speaking at the mid-innings break, Axar Patel shed light on his thought process during his blazing knock in the first innings. The all-rounder revealed that he went to the crease with aggressive intent, and fortunately, it paid off tonight. Patel said:
"I was just trying to back myself and looking to hit anything in my arc. I went in with an attacking mindset so that paid off. When I saw the wicket, the ball was stopping a bit. So, I was trying to hold my shape and waiting to strike everything in my zone."
He added:
"On this wicket, it's important to hold the shape and not hit every ball. (Bowling) When we saw the wicket, I knew I'll have to bowl here. It's a challenging total. Hopefully, we can defend it."
After 8 overs, MI reached 73/1 in the chase of 173.
