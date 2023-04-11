"Next level batting"- Fans heap praise on Axar Patel after his blazing half-century lifts DC to 172 vs MI following a middle-order collapse

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel continued his magnificent batting form with yet another crucial knock in IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday night (April 11). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was the venue for this game.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, keeping the dew factor in the second innings in mind. Prithvi Shaw (15 off 10 balls) once again got a start but perished without converting it into a substantial score.

After failing in the previous match, Manish Pandey (26) looked in decent touch during his 18-ball stay at the crease. However, he departed in the ninth over while trying to take on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. The veteran spinner then spun a web around the inexperienced middle-order batters and scalped two more wickets quickly to derail the innings.

David Warner (51 off 47 balls) kept fighting at one end while his partners kept deserting him at the crease. It all changed with the arrival of Axar Patel (54 off 25 balls) in the 13th over.

He dominated the bowling from the outset and looked to be playing on a different surface than the other batters. Axar Patel raced his way to a half-century in just 22 balls and helped Delhi reach a respectable total of 172 in the end.

Fans online heaped praise on Axar Patel for his consistent batting performances over the recent past after his knock on Tuesday.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 Someone needs to inform the Delhi Capitals that there's no such clause in the playing conditions for the IPL which states that a designated all rounder like Axar Patel can't come in to bat before number 7. Someone needs to inform the Delhi Capitals that there's no such clause in the playing conditions for the IPL which states that a designated all rounder like Axar Patel can't come in to bat before number 7.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Axar Patel in T20 with bat in 2023:



31*(20), 65(31), 21*(9), 16(11), 36(22), 2(6), 54(25).



He has been a star for India & Delhi - Vice Captain doing well with bat. Axar Patel in T20 with bat in 2023:31*(20), 65(31), 21*(9), 16(11), 36(22), 2(6), 54(25).He has been a star for India & Delhi - Vice Captain doing well with bat. https://t.co/6Zv22ezJ8d

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Incredible Axar Patel!



Fifty in just 22 balls - a tremendous knock by Axar, his batting has been a massive upgrade in the last year or so. Incredible Axar Patel!Fifty in just 22 balls - a tremendous knock by Axar, his batting has been a massive upgrade in the last year or so. https://t.co/0C0lYeejwb

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Axar patel is playing to his best of ability as a batter. A top top all rounder! Axar patel is playing to his best of ability as a batter. A top top all rounder!

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #IPL2023 Axar Patel is definitely a much-improved batsman since the last year. He has been consistent across different formats and is now playing a crucial inning for his team. Lifted a lot of pressure from Warner's shoulders. #DCvsMI Axar Patel is definitely a much-improved batsman since the last year. He has been consistent across different formats and is now playing a crucial inning for his team. Lifted a lot of pressure from Warner's shoulders. #DCvsMI #IPL2023 https://t.co/g28HuuU7co

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 #DCvsMI If Krunal Pandya can bat at no.4, Axar Patel, with the kind of form he is in, he should definitely bat much higher in that Delhi line-up. #MIvDC If Krunal Pandya can bat at no.4, Axar Patel, with the kind of form he is in, he should definitely bat much higher in that Delhi line-up. #MIvDC #DCvsMI

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45 ‍♂️



#DCvMI Axar Patel's Heroics: Turning the Game Around When All Hope Seemed Lost! Take A Bow‍♂️ Axar Patel's Heroics: Turning the Game Around When All Hope Seemed Lost! Take A Bow 🙇‍♂️ #DCvMI https://t.co/cbMQDPa4un

💛 @Alreadysad__ David Warner’s Axar Patel’s

fifty fifty David Warner’s Axar Patel’s fifty fifty https://t.co/C3y1VBLvCI

Nikhil Naz @NikhilNaz If I told you a couple of years ago that a time would come when Axar Patel would be a more effective batsman in both red and white ball than David Warner- would you have believed me? If I told you a couple of years ago that a time would come when Axar Patel would be a more effective batsman in both red and white ball than David Warner- would you have believed me?

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Axar Patel has been incredible form in last one years and he is showing his class and seems like he's batting on different surface. Axar Patel has been incredible form in last one years and he is showing his class and seems like he's batting on different surface.

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33 Next level batting from Axar Patel. Pulled back DC in middle overs and thrown it away completely now.

Piyush’s spell is nullified, thought we had a chance to win today, it’s done. Next level batting from Axar Patel. Pulled back DC in middle overs and thrown it away completely now. Piyush’s spell is nullified, thought we had a chance to win today, it’s done.

Archith @UtdArc They say in-form batters watch the ball like a football.



Axar Patel is watching the cricket ball like one. Regardless of format, he's getting runs. Premium, match-turning, match-changing runs. They say in-form batters watch the ball like a football. Axar Patel is watching the cricket ball like one. Regardless of format, he's getting runs. Premium, match-turning, match-changing runs.

"I was just trying to back myself and looking to hit anything in my arc"- Axar Patel after his fifty vs MI

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Axar Patel shed light on his thought process during his blazing knock in the first innings. The all-rounder revealed that he went to the crease with aggressive intent, and fortunately, it paid off tonight. Patel said:

"I was just trying to back myself and looking to hit anything in my arc. I went in with an attacking mindset so that paid off. When I saw the wicket, the ball was stopping a bit. So, I was trying to hold my shape and waiting to strike everything in my zone."

He added:

"On this wicket, it's important to hold the shape and not hit every ball. (Bowling) When we saw the wicket, I knew I'll have to bowl here. It's a challenging total. Hopefully, we can defend it."

After 8 overs, MI reached 73/1 in the chase of 173.

