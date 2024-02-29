Nicholas Pooran appointed vice-captain of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants have named Nicolas Pooran as their vice-captain ahead of IPL 2024. He will be KL Rahul's deputy, eclipsing Krunal Pandya. The franchise announced it through its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

With Rahul sustaining an injury midway through IPL 2023, Krunal stepped up to lead the franchise. However, the all-rounder wasn't picked for the role. Krunal also has a decent record as captain, leading in six matches and winning three of them.

The Super Giants, meanwhile, have reached the playoffs on both occasions, but have lost as many times in that juncture. Shivam Mavi proved to be their most expensive player in the auction, fetching 6.40 crore.

A striking development emerged recently when the franchise decided to rope in Shamar Joseph as Mark Wood's replacement following his heroics for the West Indies in Brisbane.

Nicholas Pooran captained MI Emirates and MI New York to title victory

MI Emirates. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nicholas Pooran has had an outstanding 18 months as captain. He spearheaded MI New York to the crown in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket. The final of the MLC against Seattle Orcas saw the left-hander strike 137 off only 55 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and 13 sixes.

The 28-year-old followed it up by leading the MI Emirates to the title victory in the 2nd season of the International League T20. In the decider against the Dubai Capitals, Pooran top-scored with 57 off 27 deliveries to lift the Emirates to 208 in their stipulated 20 overs. In response, the Capitals only managed 163.

The Trinidadian finished IPL 2023 with 358 runs in 15 matches at 29.83, but maintained a healthy strike rate of 172.94. The Super Giants will open their campaign in IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals on March 24 in Jaipur.

