Nicholas Pooran and his Caribbean teammate dance into the hotel after RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran, along with his Caribbean teammate Shamar Joseph, was seen dancing as they made their way into the team hotel following their thrilling victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match took place on Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

Batting first, LSG found themselves in early trouble, losing three wickets for just 54 runs. However, Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni steadied the innings with a crucial 76-run partnership off 49 balls for the fourth wicket. Markram scored a composed 66 off 45 deliveries, while Badoni added a quickfire 50 off 34.

The final flourish came from Abdul Samad, who hammered Sandeep Sharma for four sixes in the last over, finishing unbeaten on 30 off just 10 balls. LSG closed their innings at a competitive 180/5.

Ad

Trending

In response, RR got off to a solid start with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (34) putting on 85 runs off 52 balls. Jaiswal top-scored with 74 off 52, while skipper Riyan Parag chipped in with 39 off 26.

The game went right down to the wire, with RR needing nine runs to win in the final over. Avesh Khan held his nerve and delivered a brilliant last over, sealing a narrow two-run win for LSG in a nail-biting finish.

Ad

To celebrate the hard-fought victory, LSG posted a fun clip on their official X account, capturing Pooran, Joseph, and several other team and staff members dancing joyfully as they entered the team hotel.

Fans can watch the celebratory video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The win propelled LSG to fourth place on the points table with 10 points from eight matches, while RR dropped to eighth, managing only four points from as many games.

Nicholas Pooran is enjoying a fantastic IPL 2025 season with the bat

Despite a rare failure with the bat—scoring just 11 against Rajasthan Royals (RR)—Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Nicholas Pooran continues to dominate the run charts in IPL 2025.

The 29-year-old has been in sensational form, racking up 368 runs in eight matches at an average of 52.57 and an explosive strike rate of 205.58. He has notched up four half-centuries so far, with a highest score of an unbeaten 87.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More