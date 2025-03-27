Nicholas Pooran drops a skier from dangerous-looking Travis Head on 35 in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran gave a reprieve to swashbuckling opener Travis Head in the IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, March 27. Pooran dropped the skier when Head was batting on 35.

Ad

The incident took place in the sixth over of SRH’s innings. Ravi Bishnoi bowled a floated delivery to kickstart the over, and the Aussie batter went for a big shot towards long-on. Pooran ran back and settled underneath it but failed to complete the catch. He spilled the ball, which came right down his throat.

In the same over, Bishnoi failed to complete a catch and bowled chance, a difficult one though.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prince Yadav finally knocked Travis Head over for 47 off 28 to bring up his maiden IPL wicket. The pacer was bought by LSG for his base price of ₹30 lakh. The 23-year-old picked up the first hat-trick in the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 last year.

Meanwhile, Head’s innings comprised three sixes and five boundaries. Head had previously smacked 67 off 31 deliveries as the SunRisers beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs in their opening game of the IPL 2025 season.

Ad

The Aussie opener had amassed 567 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 191.55, including one ton and four half-centuries last year.

LSG remove Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan to dominate SRH in IPL 2025 match

LGS was impressive with the ball by dominating SRH in the IPL 2025 encounter. Shardul Thakur continued his impressive form by dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan for a run-a-ball six and a golden duck, respectively.

Ad

At the time of writing, the SunRisers were 96/3 after 10 overs, with Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klassen at the crease.

The Super Giants will be keen to avenge their 10-wicket loss to SRH last season. The Rishabh Pant-led side are also searching for their first win after losing their opening game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-over thriller.

Meanwhile, SRH will be aiming to win back-to-back games by defeating LSG. The Pat Cummins-led side finished as the runner-up last season, losing to eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash.

Follow the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback