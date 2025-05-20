Nicholas Pooran smacks the dressing room glass after teammate’s dismissal in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran expressed frustration by smashing a dressing room glass during the IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, May 19. The incident happened in the final over of the first innings with LSG looking to accelerate the scoring.

Pooran was on 45 from 26 deliveries and looking to get the strike for a final flourish with four balls remaining. However, he got run out while attempting a quick single from the non-striker's end.

After walking back to the pavilion frustrated, Pooran watched Abdul Samad getting castled two balls later for a six-ball three. It led to the West Indian angrily smacking the glass in the dressing room.

LSG eventually finished 205/7 in 20 overs after being well-placed for much more at 115/0 in the 11th over. SRH comfortably completed the run-chase in only 18.2 overs, having six wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, Pooran surprisingly walked in to bat at No.4, with skipper Rishabh Pant promoting himself to No.3. The move backfired as Pant continued his miserable season with a six-ball seven, derailing LSG's innings.

Pooran is still LSG's leading run-scorer this season with 455 runs at an average of 41.36 and a strike rate of 197.82 in 12 outings.

LSG eliminated from IPL 2025 Playoff race with SRH defeat

LSG's six-wicket home defeat to SRH officially eliminated them from the IPL 2025 playoff race. The side needed to win their final three league stage matches, with other results favoring them for a chance at playoff qualification.

However, a fourth consecutive loss and a seventh in 12 matches ended LSG's hopes in an all-too-consistent season. The franchise dealt with several injuries to their key Indian pacers, leading to a weakened bowling attack in most of their games. The form of their Indian batter was another major issue that plagued them for most of the IPL 2025 campaign.

It is LSG's second straight pre-playoff exit after the side qualified for the knockouts in 2022 and 2023. With only pride to play for, the Rishabh Pant-led side will look to finish with a 50 percent record (7 wins in 14 matches) with wins in their final two games against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

