Nita Ambani closes her ears during massive roar for MS Dhoni’s entry in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani had to close her ears as MS Dhoni received a massive roar when he walked out to bat during the IPL 2025 game between CSK and MI. The two teams squared off at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

Nita Ambani was seated just outside the boundary line, watching the game from the outside. During CSK's run chase, MS Dhoni walked in at No.8 in the 19th over after Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed. The former CSK skipper was greeted by a loud cheer from the home crowd as he entered the field to bat.

The cheer from the crowd was so loud that Nita Ambani had to eventually close her ears, unable to bear the massive roar during Dhoni's entry. The moment can be seen in a video posted by a fan on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) below -

CSK were chasing 156 runs for victory and got over the line with five deliveries and four wickets to spare. While MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 0(2), the home team began their IPL 2025 campaign on a positive note.

MS Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2025 mega auctions

MS Dhoni has been an integral part of CSK right from the inception of the tournament. He has played a massive role in taking the franchise to greater heights, leading them to five IPL titles and making them one of the most successful teams in the history of the league.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, CSK retained Dhoni under the 'uncapped player' category for ₹4 crore. Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the captaincy from IPL 2024 and Dhoni is no longer leading the side.

However, he continues to play a massive role for the team with his presence on the field as well. Dhoni has amassed 4669 runs for CSK and is only behind Suresh Raina in the list of leading run-scorers for the franchise in IPL history. He needs only 19 more runs to overtake his former India and Chennai teammate and become the leading run-scorer for the franchise to add to his legacy as a CSK player.

