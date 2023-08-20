Nitish Rana likely to move from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh: Reports

Former Delhi Captain Nitish Rana will likely be granted his wish to move from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming domestic season. The closing formalities are being worked out before the official confirmation per reports from a senior Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Official.

Despite boasting a relatively impressive first-class record, Rana endured a disappointing 2022-23 Ranji Season before being dropped for the game against Tamil Nadu. Although the 29-year-old returned for the match against Mumbai, he was unhappy with the snubbing and made himself unavailable for the side's final away encounter against Hyderabad.

Rana was also stripped of captaincy abruptly during the Ranji season, with Delhi choosing Yash Dhull to lead the side. He scored just 71 runs in three games at an average of 17.75, with a highest score of 40.

"Yes, Nitish Rana is likely to come to UP for the domestic season. Formalities are being worked out and official statement will be issued soon. That’s all I can say," said the UPCA official to Cricketnext.

Earlier in the week, reports surfaced of Rana applying for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi & District Cricket Association ( DDCA) to play elsewhere in domestic competitions.

"There was no point forcing a player to stay back. Once a player has made up his mind, there is very little we can do. We can’t give assurances or other things or talk about selection matters. It affects the dressing room atmosphere too when we force a player to stay back. So it’s interest of everyone I would say," said a DDCA official.

Rana was reportedly also unhappy with his removal as captain only to be replaced by newbie Yash Dhull. The move to Uttar Pradesh will see him unite with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Rinku Singh.

Nitish Rana made his captaincy debut for KKR in the 2023 IPL Season

Nitish Rana led KKR to a mediocre season in IPL 2023.

Nitish Rana was appointed as captain of KKR in the recent IPL season due to an injury to regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Rana led manfully, with the side finishing sixth on the points table at six wins and eight losses. After a slow start, the 29-year-old had a reasonably solid season with the bat, scoring 413 runs at an average of 31.77 and a strike rate of 140.96.

Under Rana, fellow left-hander Rinku Singh had his breakthrough IPL season, scoring 474 runs at an incredible average of 59.25 and a strike rate almost touching 150. His heroics as a finisher with the bat for KKR led to the 25-year-old getting picked to the Indian T20 side for the ongoing Ireland series and the Asian games that follow.

Rana has also played an ODI and two T20Is for Team India after debuting in 2021 against Sri Lanka. He has scored only 22 runs in three innings across the formats.

The pairing of Rana and Rinku could be just what the doctor ordered for Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming domestic season.