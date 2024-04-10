"Nitish Reddy has been fined 70% of match fees for playing fast on a slow pitch"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's win vs PBKS in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) edged out Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs in the 23rd match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

It was the third win for the Hyderabad side from five games. They currently occupy fifth position in the points table, while PBKS find themselves just below them at the sixth spot.

After being asked to bat first, SRH notched up a total of 182/9 in 20 overs on the back of a blistering half-century from the youngster Nitish Reddy (64). Arshdeep Singh stole the show with the ball for the hosts, picking up four wickets in his spell.

In reply, the top order let PBKS down, collapsing to 58/4 in 9.1 overs. Sikander Raza (28) hit a few boundaries and then perished in the 14th over, leaving the hosts in a vulnerable position at 91/5.

After his heroics in the previous match, Shashank Singh (46*) took on the mantle yet again and tried his best to steer PBKS in the steep chase. Jitesh Sharma (19) and Ashutosh Sharma (33*) supported him with cameos, but Punjab Kings eventually fell short by two runs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling match between SRH and PBKS in IPL 2024 on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was a great game of cricket"- SRH captain Pat Cummins after win against PBKS in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Pat Cummings reflected on the win and said:

"A bit stressed (chuckles). It was a great game of cricket. Their bowlers bowled really well. We did really well to get to 180. And our bowlers defended well, but it came to the wire. The beauty of the impact player, it seems like we bat deep. It was tough early on, but you've got to be aggressive. You score 150-160, and you are going to lose 9 out of 10 games."

Cummins continued:

"The new ball was a key time. (On opening the bowling) Mainly conditions, saw what happened with the new ball in the first innings. I decided to open with Bhuvi, trying to get a couple of wickets. We have got plenty of left-armers, right-armers in there. So we could use the dimensions. well. (On Nitish Reddy) Debuted last week, batting top of the order this week, bowled 3 overs, and got us to 180. It was unreal."

RR will square off against GT in the next match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (April 10) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.