"No 300 today unfortunately" - South African legend backtracks on prediction for MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match

South African pace legend Dale Steyn had earlier foreshadowed a 300-run total during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two star-studded teams squared off at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17.

SRH were asked to bat first in the encounter. After the visiting team couldn't get off to a flying start, Steyn backtracked on his prediction. He suggested that we still would need to wait to see the first 300-run total in the league's history.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Steyn wrote:

"No 300 today unfortunately."

Here's what Steyn had predicted earlier during IPL 2025:

"Small prediction. April 17 we’ll see the first 300 in IPL. Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen."

It is worth mentioning that Hyderabad kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign by registering 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). They recorded the second-highest IPL total ever, narrowly missing out on their record of 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024.

The third-highest total also belongs to Hyderabad, courtesy of their 277-run score against MI last year. Earlier this month, SRH scripted the second-highest successful chase in IPL history, chasing down Punjab Kings' 246-run target, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma's 141-run knock in 55 balls.

MI conceded just 46 runs in the powerplay against SRH in IPL 2025 clash

The Mumbai bowlers did a tidy job in the powerplay against Hyderabad's explosive openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head on Thursday. Deepak Chahar almost dismissed Abhishek on the very first ball of the game, but Will Jacks failed to hold on to a tough chance at slip.

The SRH openers managed to score 46 runs in the powerplay. The two formed a 59-run partnership, where Abhishek did most of the heavy lifting, scoring 40 runs off 28 deliveries.

The Indian left-handed batter departed in the eighth over. He was caught by substitute fielder Raj Bawa at sweeper while trying to clear the ropes against Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, Head failed to make a significant impact with the bat. He finished with 28 runs from 29 balls before losing his wicket to Jacks in the 12th over.

