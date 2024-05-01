"No better brain to pick"- Former cricketers react to Jasprit Bumrah's chat with Mayank Yadav & Yash Thakur after LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match

Former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Mitchell McClenaghan was delighted to see star speedster Jasprit Bumrah advise young Indian fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur after the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and MI on Tuesday, April 30.

Over the past few years in the IPL, youngsters have been seen talking to experienced players from the opposite teams and soaking in as much advice as they can. McClenaghan was happy for the likes of Mayank and Yash that they were picking the brains of Bumrah.

Tagging former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop in his post, here's Mitchell McClenaghan wrote:

"No better brain to pick @Jaspritbumrah93 - @irbishi we love to see this!!!"

Bumrah was once again the most economical of the MI bowlers with figures of 0/17 in his four overs against LSG. However, the visitors lost yet another game on the road, their seventh defeat this season already.

Ian Bishop on Yash and Mayank learning from Jasprit Bumrah

Ian Bishop is a well-known commentator and one of the main reasons why he is adored in India is because of the knowledge he has about the local talent and how excited he gets to see them do well.

He showed the same excitement when Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur burst onto the scene and replied to McClenaghan's post by explaining how crucial it is for them to have taken advice from Jasprit Bumrah.

"Absolutely bro. That's it right there. The value of that to Yash and Mayank cannot be quantified. And the way they are staring at him says that it works👏👏," he wrote.

Mayank Yadav bowled 3.1 overs in the match against MI, conceding 31 runs and picking up the wicket of Mohammad Nabi. However, he left the field with a suspected aggravation of the side strain.

