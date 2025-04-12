"No hype, just pure class" - Fans erupt as Sai Sudharsan smashes 4th fifty in six innings in IPL 2025 during LSG vs GT clash

Sai Sudharsan once again starred with the bat for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 12. The left-hander scored 58 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 151.35, including one six and seven boundaries.

This was his fourth fifty in six innings, excluding a 49. With 329 runs in six matches, the 23-year-old has become the leading run-getter this season. His other scores read 74, 63, 49, 5, and 82.

Sudharsan has gone from strength to strength since his GT debut in 2022. The Chennai-born player amassed 527 runs in 12 innings, comprising one ton and two half-centuries last year. The Ahmedabad-based franchise retained him for ₹8.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Fans on X lauded Sai Sudharsan for his unreal consistency in the T20 league. One user wrote:

"MOST ELEGANT AND CLASS PLAYER SAI SUDHARSAN IN IPL 2025."

Another user commented:

"RIDICULOUS CONSISTENCY BY SAI SUDHARSAN."

A third user added:

"Sai Sudharsan, The definition of consistency. No hype, just pure class in every game. A pillar in every innings."

Here are a few more reactions:

LSG fight back after GT openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill share century partnership in IPL 2025 encounter

A clinical bowling display has helped LSG bounce back against GT in their IPL 2025 match. That came after Gill and Sudharsan shared a 120-run partnership for the first wicket. Gill, in particular, scored 60 runs off 38 balls, comprising one maximum and six boundaries.

At the time of writing, the visitors are 145/4 after 16.4 overs, with Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan at the crease. Ravi Bishnoi has been the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/36.

Earlier, Avesh Khan provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Shubman Gill. Jos Buttler was the last batter to be dismissed as Digvesh Rathi bagged his first wicket.

Table toppers GT are aiming to continue their four-match winning streak this season. Meanwhile, LSG came into the game on the back of two consecutive wins.

Follow the LSG vs GT 2025 clash live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More