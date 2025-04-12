"No hype, just pure class" - Fans erupt as Sai Sudharsan smashes 4th fifty in six innings in IPL 2025 during LSG vs GT clash

Sai Sudharsan once again starred with the bat for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 12. The left-hander scored 58 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 151.35, including one six and seven boundaries.
This was his fourth fifty in six innings, excluding a 49. With 329 runs in six matches, the 23-year-old has become the leading run-getter this season. His other scores read 74, 63, 49, 5, and 82.
Sudharsan has gone from strength to strength since his GT debut in 2022. The Chennai-born player amassed 527 runs in 12 innings, comprising one ton and two half-centuries last year. The Ahmedabad-based franchise retained him for ₹8.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Fans on X lauded Sai Sudharsan for his unreal consistency in the T20 league. One user wrote:
"MOST ELEGANT AND CLASS PLAYER SAI SUDHARSAN IN IPL 2025."
Another user commented:
"RIDICULOUS CONSISTENCY BY SAI SUDHARSAN."
A third user added:
"Sai Sudharsan, The definition of consistency. No hype, just pure class in every game. A pillar in every innings."
Here are a few more reactions:
LSG fight back after GT openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill share century partnership in IPL 2025 encounter
A clinical bowling display has helped LSG bounce back against GT in their IPL 2025 match. That came after Gill and Sudharsan shared a 120-run partnership for the first wicket. Gill, in particular, scored 60 runs off 38 balls, comprising one maximum and six boundaries.
At the time of writing, the visitors are 145/4 after 16.4 overs, with Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan at the crease. Ravi Bishnoi has been the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/36.
Earlier, Avesh Khan provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Shubman Gill. Jos Buttler was the last batter to be dismissed as Digvesh Rathi bagged his first wicket.
Table toppers GT are aiming to continue their four-match winning streak this season. Meanwhile, LSG came into the game on the back of two consecutive wins.
