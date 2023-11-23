"No one cares, should leave him asap" - Fans react as CSK confirm Ben Stokes is set to miss IPL 2024

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed that England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss out on the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The English Test captain has made himself unavailable to manage his workload and fitness. The decision comes days after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup.

Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement, wants to focus on the five-match Test series in India next year and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

On Thursday, November 23, CSK said in a statement:

“England Test captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Stokes, 32, became a part of the Super Kings ahead of the successful IPL 2023.”

It added:

“He recently participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, which he came out of retirement for. The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024.”

In the 2023 World Cup, Stokes amassed 304 runs in six games at an average of 50.66, including one century and two fifties.

For the unversed, CSK bought Stokes for INR 16.25 crore in IPL 2023 auctions. The 32-year-old, however, managed to play only a couple of games due to his knee injury, returning with underwhelming scores of eight and seven. Overall, he has amassed 935 runs and scalped 28 wickets in 45 matches in the T20 league.

With the whopping sum, the Super Kings can look to buy one of the star all-rounders like Australia’s Travis Head, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra or Daryl Mitchell. The trio delivered superbly in the 2023 World Cup. The IPL 2024 auction will take place in Dubai on December 19.

Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery ahead of England tour of India

Ben Stokes will undergo knee surgery to ensure he is able to bowl in the upcoming five-match Test series against India in January-February. He recently told reporters:

“I’ll be fine for the Test series in India. But yes, I am having surgery after the World Cup. Not bowling makes it seem a lot longer than what it normally is. But over the last 18 months, it’s been ‘will I, won’t I?'

"It’s probably the first time since I’ve had this knee issue where it’s been quite clear that I’m not going to be bowling.”

The first Test between India and England will kickstart in Hyderabad on January 25.