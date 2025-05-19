"No one else will tell you that" - Aakash Chopra on where DC got stuck in IPL 2025 loss vs GT

Former India player Aakash Chopra has attributed the Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2025 loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a below-par total. He opined that Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel and Axar Patel's slow knocks put them behind the eight ball.

DC set GT a 200-run target in Match 60 of IPL 2025 in Delhi on Sunday, May 18. The visitors achieved the target with all 10 wickets and an over to spare to climb atop the points table and book their berth in the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener acknowledged that the Delhi Capitals were found wanting with the ball, but highlighted that they should have posted a bigger total in their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans, considering they lost only three wickets.

"Delhi's bowling was ordinary. Even in batting, I felt they left a bit on the pitch because if only three people got out, you shouldn't have scored 200 but 225 or 230. Where did they get stuck?" Chopra said (4:30).

"If you see the 45 balls Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel and Axar Patel played among them, they scored only 60 runs. No one else will tell you that, but that's the truth. If you score 60 runs off 45 balls in a game where 220-225 could have been scored, you are left slightly behind, and that's the difference in the end," he added.

Faf du Plessis scored five runs off 10 deliveries and didn't hit a single boundary. While Abishek Porel contributed 30 runs off 19 deliveries, Axar Patel's 25 runs came off 16 balls.

"KL Rahul is the only one worth talking about" - Aakash Chopra on DC's batting in IPL 2025 loss vs GT

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century in DC's IPL 2025 clash against GT. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that KL Rahul was the only shining star in the Delhi Capitals innings.

"KL Rahul is the only one worth talking about in this innings. He batted incredibly well. He got an opportunity to open for the second time. They make him open when someone is not there, but this time they decided that he only would open," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Karnataka batter also started slowly but made up for it as his innings progressed.

"We discussed yesterday that he should be made to open. They got him to open, and he scored a century. He was playing slow at the start. He was going slightly ahead of a run-a-ball. It seemed like he would get them stuck, but he ended with a strike rate of more than 170, played 65 balls and scored more than 110 runs," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 112 off 65 balls with the help of 14 fours and four sixes. However, his knock went in vain as Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61) and Shubman Gill's (93* off 53) unbroken 205-run opening partnership took GT to an easy win.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More