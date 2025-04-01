"No one knows how Maxwell would play" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS players in focus ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has picked Glenn Maxwell as one of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) players in focus ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He pointed out that the Australian big-hitter is unpredictable and was dismissed while playing a terrible shot in PBKS' previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

PBKS will lock horns with LSG in Match 13 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1. Although Maxwell failed to open his account against GT, he picked up the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill to help his side register an 11-run win in Ahmedabad a week ago.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Maxwell's unpredictability ensures that he would be keenly followed in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against LSG.

"One thing that will be worth watching would be how Maxwell would play because no one knows how Maxwell would play. Whether he would hit or not, who knows? That's Glenn Maxwell. He got out for zero in the last match. He should have taken the DRS, but he didn't take it because he had played such a bad shot," he said (13:25).

Chopra added that Prabhsimran Singh also needs to be among the runs, especially if PBKS opt to go a batter short.

"If you make one of Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen sit out, you will need one batter. They had sent Azmatullah up the order. If he isn't there, then there will be more responsibility on Maxwell. Prabhsimran Singh also needs to score runs because Priyansh Arya has scored runs, but Prabhsimran hasn't, and he was one of their retained players," Chopra observed.

The Punjab Kings retained Prabhsimran Singh for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The wicketkeeper-batter managed only five runs off eight deliveries against the Gujarat Titans.

"The fast bowling looks okay and not great" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in PBKS' XI for IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Marco Jansen registered figures of 1/44 in four overs in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against GT. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings might consider playing Lockie Ferguson at either Azmatullah Omarzai or Marco Jansen's expense in their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"Punjab might be thinking whether to play both Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen or play just one of them and bring in Lockie Ferguson. Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen can bat. So you get batting depth, but the fast bowling looks okay and not great," he said.

The analyst urged the IPL 2014 finalists to exercise that option.

"Arshdeep Singh is there. He does very well, but if you go with Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen, it's a problem. So you can drop one of the two and play a pure out-and-out fast bowler because you would need that," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra reckoned that PBKS might also consider playing Harpreet Brar as an additional spinner alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. However, he added that they might refrain from going that route because of the plethora of left-handers in LSG's middle order.

