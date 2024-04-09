"No watch and piece of plastic on wedding finger" Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at London mayor ahead of visit to city 

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has taken another dig at London mayor Sadiq Khan amid cases of mugging in the city. He shared a picture of his hand on his X handle and wrote that he was traveling to London without wearing his watch.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the maverick former England captain had previously been pictured wearing a £20,000 Hublot watch.

On Tuesday, April 9, Pietersen took to his official X handle and shared the picture of his hand, pointing out that he was not wearing a watch as he was preparing to visit London. The former England batter shared the picture with the cheeky caption:

"Gotta go into London today. NO WATCH and a plastic ring!. Congrats, @SadiqKhan."

Last month, the 43-year-old had lashed out at the London mayor following a stabbing incident on a train between Shortlands and Beckenham on March 28. While sharing a video of the horrific stabbing incident on his X handle. Pietersen said:

"WTAF is this now in London?!?!?! London was once the most amazing city. It’s an absolute disgrace of a place... @SadiqKhan must be really proud of what he’s created?!

Speaking of the stabbing incident, as per reports, two men entered Shortlands Railway Station and stabbed the victim. In a viral video, a person can be seen repeatedly slashing and attacking someone on a moving train at Beckenham Junction.

Kevin Pietersen expressed surprise over Hardik Pandya being booed in India

Pietersen has been part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in India. He has been constantly sharing his views on a number of trending issues pertaining to the T20 league.

The South African-born former England batter had expressed surprise at Mumbai Indians (MI) fans booing new franchise skipper Hardik Pandya. While on commentary during the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Pietersen said:

“Every time Hardik goes anywhere near the ball, the boos ring out. I don't hear that too often in India.”

There has been plenty of backlash among Mumba Indians fans over the decision to replace Rohit Sharma as captain with Pandya.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of IPL 2024 in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.