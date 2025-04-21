"No wedding bells?" - Danny Morrison throws cheeky question about future plans at Shubman Gill at the toss ahead of GT vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Danny Morrison threw a cheeky question at Shubman Gill during the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two sides are playing on Monday, April 21.

Shubman Gill was present for the toss, as he is the captain of Gujarat. As he lost the toss, Morrison had a conversation with him. Towards the end, he cheekily asked him about his wedding and future plans.

"No wedding bells? In the future what's happening, getting married?," he asked Gill.

While Gill had a smile on his face, he replied there is no such thing happening.

"No, nothing of that sort," he said.

Watch the video of the moment during the toss by clicking here.

Shubman Gill lost the toss as his KKR counter-part Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens, where the game is currently underway.

Shubman Gill will be eager to lead GT to win against his former franchise

Shubman Gill has been exceptional as the captain of Gujarat Titans this season. While they began the season with a loss against Punjab Kings, they bounced back with four consecutive wins over Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals.

They faced their second loss of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants but won their previous match against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. With five wins and 10 points from seven matches, Gill-led GT are at the top of the table.

Notably, Gill began his IPL career with KKR. Therefore, he is up against his former franchise as the captain of GT in this match. Before the start of the game, Gill had 215 runs from seven matches at an average of 35.83 and a strike-rate of 149.31 with two half-centuries.

He will be keen to contribute with the bat and continue his solid run as captain as well. At the time of writing, GT have begun well, scoring 45 for no loss in the powerpay, with Gill unbeaten on 22 off 19 balls.

