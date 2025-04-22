"No wedding vows in the future. Getting married?"- Top 10 funny memes after GT's comfortable win vs KKR in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) convincingly in the 39th match of IPL 2025. The game took place on Monday, April 21, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With their sixth win in eight games, GT remained in the top position in the points table and inched closer to the playoff spot.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to chase in the contest. GT notched up a daunting total of 198 for three in 20 overs, courtesy of a splendid knock of 90 (55) from captain Shubman Gill. Sai Sudharsan (52) and Jos Buttler (41*) supported him with vital contributions in the top order.

In reply, KKR could only reach 159/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 39 runs. Ajinkya Rahane (50) fought a lone battle with a half-century but did not get support from others despite having a deep batting line-up, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi coming in at the number nine position. Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Rashid Khan (2/25) starred in the bowling department for GT.

Monday night's lopsided IPL 2025 match between GT and KKR entertained the fans, who expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Chasing 199, we didn't get off to a good start"- Ajinkya Rahane after KKR's loss vs GT in IPL 2025 match in Kolkata

At the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane reflected on the loss and said:

"First of all I thought, 199 was chaseable, we came back with the ball really well. Chasing 199, we didn't get off to a good start, it was very much chaseable, we faltered as a batting unit, need to keep going. It was little slow, when we were bowling, if we could keep them below 200, would've been good."

"We need to bat well, doesn't matter what the score is. No complaints about the bowlers. Fielding has been a bit of concern, it's something in our control, if we can save 10-15 runs, that'll be brilliant, we lack that at the moment in IPL. The guys are working hard, just need to bring in that intensity and attitude," Rahane added.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will compete against each other in the next match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22.

