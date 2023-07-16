"No wonder players don't care about the franchise" - Fans slam RCB management after Yuzvendra Chahal's stunning comments 

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal didn't hold back while letting out his frustration on not being retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

RCB snapped up Wanindu Hasaranga for a whopping INR 10.75 crore and didn't even bid for Chahal in the auction. The spinner was hurt that there wasn't proper communication about why he wasn't retained or bought back in the auction.

Speaking to Ranvir Allahbadia on a podcast, here's what Yuzvendra Chahal had to say about his RCB exit:

"Definitely, I felt very sad. My journey started with RCB. I spent eight years with them. RCB gave me a chance, and I got an India cap because of them. A lot of rumours came in, like I asked for huge amount of money. I clarified at the time that there wasn’t anything like that. I know what I deserve. What I felt really bad about was there was no phone call, no communication. At least have a talk."

He added:

“I had played 114 matches for them. In the auction, they promised me that they will go all-out for me. I said, fine. When I wasn’t picked there, I was very angry. I gave them 8 years. Chinnaswamy was my favorite ground. I didn’t talk to RCB coaches. The first match I played against them, I didn’t talk to anyone."

RCB fans on Twitter were absolutely furious to know the complete truth and slammed the management for letting Yuzvendra Chahal go. Other fans also trolled the franchise for not looking after their star players. Here are some of the reactions:

What a mismanaged franchise We lost this guyWhat a mismanaged franchise @RCBTweets

And, even if they didn't do so, what was the need to lie that they will go all out for him? Daksh @82MCG_

What a mismanaged franchise We lost this guyWhat a mismanaged franchise @RCBTweets It's OK if they didn't want to retain him, but they should have communicated to him.And, even if they didn't do so, what was the need to lie that they will go all out for him? twitter.com/82MCG_/status/…

What a mismanaged franchise We lost this guyWhat a mismanaged franchise @RCBTweets Fair point… One of RCB’s all time greats, not even communicating is very poor from management. No wonder players don’t care about the franchise 🤡 twitter.com/82mcg_/status/…

Yuzvendra Chahal said,



Will chose him over Hasranga anyday and twice on Sunday. Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Yuzvendra Chahal said, "I played around 140 matches for RCB, but I received no proper communication from them. They promised me that they'll go all out for me. I got very angry after that, I played for them for 8 years. Chinnaswamy Stadium is my favourite". (The Ranveer Show). I know he has not been as good as he was from 2020 but same case with Kohli. Chahal was match winner as big as Kohli. Always trusted him and 8/10 time he used to give wickets when needed.Will chose him over Hasranga anyday and twice on Sunday. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Yuzvendra Chahal has prospered at RR

RCB's loss was Rajasthan Royals' (RR) gain as they bagged Yuzvendra Chahal's services for INR 6.25 crore. The signing has worked wonders for RR as Chahal has already picked a staggering 48 wickets in just 31 games for his new franchise.

While Chahal continues to produce strong performances, RCB fans would probably ponder what would have been had they not released the leg-spinner.