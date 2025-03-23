  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL Auction 2025
  • Noor Ahmad traps Tilak Varma in front of the stumps for 31 to leave MI in disarray in their IPL 2025 showdown against CSK [Watch]

Noor Ahmad traps Tilak Varma in front of the stumps for 31 to leave MI in disarray in their IPL 2025 showdown against CSK [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Mar 23, 2025 21:04 IST
IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
CSK bought Noor Ahmad for INR 10 crore at IPL 2025 auction. [Getty Images]

Noor Ahmad took the prized wicket of Tilak Varma in the IPL 2025 marquee clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23. The left-arm spinner dismissed Varma lbw for 31 runs off 25 balls, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother at 96/6.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 13th over of Mumbai’s innings. Ahmad bowled a delivery outside off and that turned in and Varma failed to get an inside edge. The on-field umpire quickly raised his finger but Varma took a DRS review. However, the replay showed that the impact was in line and the ball would’ve crashed into the middle stump.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Noor Ahmed shined bright on his CSK debut, bagging the crucial wickets of stand-in-captain Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Tilak Varma, and Naman Dhir, finishing with spectacular figures of 4/18 in his four overs. The Super Kings had splurged INR 10 crore to purchase the Afghanistan spinner at the IPL 2025 auction last year.

Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed shine as CSK dominate MI in IPL 2025 clash

A clinical bowling display from Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed helped CSK dominate MI in the IPL 2025 match. Apart from Noor, Khaleel provided two early breakthroughs by removing openers Rohit Sharma (four-ball duck) and Ryan Rickelton (13 off 7). Ravichandran Ashwin struck in his very first over, dismissing Will Jacks for 11.

Ad

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 120/7 after 17 overs, with Mitchell Santner and Deepak Chahar at the crease.

CSK have won their last four games against MI in the IPL. They beat the Hardik Pandya-led side by 20 runs last season. The two teams are the most successful IPL franchises with five titles apiece.

MI have not won a title since back-to-back trophies in 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, CSK lifted their fifth trophy in the 2023 season. Both teams would be looking to leave the other behind with a sixth IPL title.

Follow the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी