''Nortje yaha hai''- Anrich Nortje reacts to fan's query about his availability ahead of IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals fans have breathed a huge sigh of relief with pace bowling sensation Anrich Nortje joining their set-up ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Since making his IPL debut two seasons ago, Nortje has been one of the shining lights for the Capitals.

He was retained by the Capitals ahead of the recent mega-auction. But given his injuries over the course of the last six months, there were concerns over his availability for the franchise from the start of the 15th edition.

However, all those doubts were put to rest by the South African bowler when he arrived in India earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Capitals Instagram account posted a video where Nortje can be seen looking at countless fan queries regarding his availability for the season.

He had this to say to all his beloved fans:

‘’Nortje kaha hai? Nortje yaha hai (Where is Nortje? Nortje is here!’’

Nortje will lead the Capitals' pace attack this season and the Rishabh Pant-led unit will hope that the right-handed pacer continues his good work from the last two seasons.

He claimed 22 wickets in his debut season in 2020 at a sensational average of 23.27. Nortje backed it up with another good outing last year, where he claimed 12 scalps in eight games at an average of 15.58.

Anrich Nortje will be making a comeback to competitive cricket after a long layoff in this year's IPL

The tearaway pacer last played a competitive game during South Africa's T20 World Cup fixture against England back in November.

The 28-year-old missed the entire South African summer due to an undisclosed injury.

Cricket South Africa's medical officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra was recently quoted in a local paper, saying "he is not ready for action".

“He has been seen by three different orthopedic surgeons. He is struggling with loading and doing most of the other rehab work. He is not ready for action. I guess it’s frustrating," he said.

“He keeps fit, he works extremely hard. All goes fine, except for when he picks up his bowling loads. He has got discomfort. We have identified three different problems between back and hip and we don’t know which is primary.” he added.

That said, his arrival in India for the IPL seems to suggest that the Proteas pacer has now attained full fitness.

The Capitals will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 27.

