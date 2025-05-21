“Not appropriate for a tournament of this standing” - KKR CEO slams IPL 2025’s revised playing conditions after RCB vs KKR washout

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has reportedly written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), expressing displeasure over the timing of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 revised playing conditions. As per the temporary tweak in the guidelines, an additional hour over the already allotted extra time has been added to the match duration in light of the trend of adverse weather conditions.

The rearranged IPL 2025 schedule, following the one-week schedule, has seen matches clash with the onset of monsoon in the country. The BCCI introduced the addition of the extra hour on May 21, and although it will be applied to the remaining matches, the fate of the matches that have already been washed out remains sealed.

One such encounter was the first match following the competition's resumption, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 17. The match was abandoned without a single ball being bowled, resulting in the defending champions being eliminated from the playoffs race.

In a letter to the BCCI COO Hemang Amin, Venky Mysore mentioned that the franchise are feeling 'aggrieved' after the rule was introduced after the RCB vs KKR washout.

Trending

"While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied. When the IPL re-started (on May 17), it was clear that the first game on May 17 KKR vs RCB was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain in B'lore. The forecast was there for all to see. Not only was the game washed out, but the additional 120 minutes now being applied may have provided a chance of at least a 5 over a side game (sic)," Mysore's letter to the BCCI read (via Cricbuzz).

"The washout ended KKR's chances of making the playoffs. Such ad hoc decisions and inconsistencies of applying them are not appropriate for a tournament of this standing. I am sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved," he added.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, other franchises, in addition to KKR, are unhappy with the timing of BCCI's latest measures. They feel that a wrong precedent is being set.

KKR have had two matches washed out in IPL 2025

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are the only team in IPL 2025 to be part of multiple matches that went on to be abandoned due to inclement weather. Earlier in the season, their home encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was called off after the first innings was played out.

With only a point gained from the abandoned clash against RCB, the defending champions could only reach a maximum tally of 14, which will not prove to be enough for a top-four spot. KKR are scheduled to play the last match of their campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More