"Not been at his best" - Simon Doull on GT spinner Rashid Khan's performance in IPL 2023

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull feels that Gujarat Titans (GT) leg spinner Rashid Khan has not looked at his best so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Doull pointed out that while Rashid has picked up quite a few wickets, his economy rate isn't as impressive as it used to be. He noted that batters haven't shied away from attacking mystery spinners this time around.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Simon Doull remarked:

"Rashid Khan has not been at his best. He has got wickets this year, but he has not been as economical and they have taken to the likes of him. They have taken Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, they have taken to some spinners this year who have generally been okay."

Rashid Khan has bagged 14 scalps from his eight appearances in IPL 2023 at an economy rate of 8.75. The seasoned bowler proved expensive in the side's previous encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), finishing with figures of 0/54 after his four overs.

"Each ownership group seems to have a representative in one form" - Simon Doull on Delhi Capitals' coaching staff

Simon Doull also spoke about how the Delhi Capitals (DC) are going to find it difficult to bounce back after their disastrous start to the tournament.

He highlighted that the side have roped in a lot of people in their think tank, which may not be the ideal approach for a franchise. Doull elaborated:

"When they are having a season that they are having, it's going to be really tough for them. You've got guys sort of pulling in one direction, and maybe guys pulling in another direction.

"Each ownership group seems to have a representative in one form. You've got Ajit [Agarkar] there, and then you've got James Hopes here. There are [Shane] Watson, [Ricky] Ponting and [Sourav Ganguly] Ganguly."

With just two wins from eight games, DC are the wooden spooners of IPL 2023. They will take on table-toppers GT in their forthcoming game of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

