"Not an easy task at all" - Saba Karim lauds Rinku Singh's quick graduation from domestic to international cricket

Saba Karim has lauded Rinku Singh for his seamless transition from domestic to international cricket.

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. Rinku is part of India's 16-member squad for the series and will likely take one of the middle-order batting positions.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Saba was asked about Rinku's quick graduation from domestic to international cricket.

"Not an easy task at all, the graduation from domestic to international cricket. To adapt to these conditions is not so easy. All of us who made that transition from domestic to international cricket, be it as a batter or as a bowler, have had some difficulties," he replied.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter feels the 26-year-old's finishing ability will hold him and the Men in Blue in good stead.

"The best part of Rinku Singh is the way he has matured in his progress at the international level. The kind of innings he has played, and the way he has been able to finish matches for India even while setting a target, all that bodes very well for him and the Indian side," Saba elaborated.

Rinku has smashed 262 runs at an excellent average of 65.50 and an outstanding strike rate of 180.68 in eight T20I innings. The left-handed batter has also aggregated 55 runs at an impressive strike rate of 134.14 in two ODIs.

"He is not only capable of batting at No. 6 in T20Is but you can also throw him up the order" - Saba Karim on Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has never batted above No. 5 in T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

Saba Karim opined that Rinku Singh can even deliver the goods up the order.

"He is not only capable of batting at No. 6 in T20Is but you can also throw him up the order because he is capable of playing a very steady innings and then blossoming. So I think he gives so many options to the Indian team with the way he has progressed at the international level," he reasoned.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also praised the Uttar Pradesh player for his athletic fielding and for bailing his state team out of trouble in their recent Ranji Trophy clash against Kerala.

"On top of that, he is a gun fielder in the outfield and I like his dedication. He came back from South Africa and went and played a Ranji Trophy game for UP, where he scored 90-odd (92)," Saba said.

Saba noted that the Kolkata Knight Riders batter can transition easily between white-ball and red-ball cricket.

