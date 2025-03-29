“Not ideal for team” - Former all-rounder’s massive statement on MS Dhoni after CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has opined that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni coming to bat as low as No.9 does not help the team in any way. The veteran arrived at the crease during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28, only when the seventh wicket fell.

Dhoni has predominantly donned the role of a pure finisher in recent years, which generally requires him to come anywhere from No.5 to No.7, and as low as No.8 on select occasions. The Chepauk crowd were expecting their beloved player to walk out after each dismissal, but witnessed the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin step out in the lower middle-order.

Dhoni finally came out to bat in the 16th over following Ashwin's dismissal to Liam Livingstone. The wicket-keeper scored a bright unbeaten 16-ball 30, including a flurry of boundaries against Krunal Pandya in the final over of the innings. However, the cameo did not amount to anything as CSK fell short of the mammoth target by 50 runs.

Irfan Pathan expressed his reservation about MS Dhoni batting at No.9 with a post on X.

"I will never be in favour of Dhoni batting at number 9. Not ideal for team," Pathan wrote.

With the entire quota of death overs at his disposal, Dhoni availed the chance to play out 16 deliveries. This marks only the third time that he has faced at least 16 deliveries in an innings since the start of the 2023 season.

MS Dhoni has only batted at No.9 once in his IPL career before the 2025 edition

Before the 2025 edition, Dhoni had featured at No.9 in the batting order only on one occasion. The rare instance came during CSK's away encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala during IPL 2024.

The likes of Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur were sent ahead of the veteran in the first innings. Ultimately, when it was Dhoni's turn to bat, he was dismissed for a golden duck by a brilliant slower delivery by Harshal Patel.

