"Not the most important person in my life" - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on being asked if he tried reaching out to Ravichandran Ashwin 

Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and cricketer-turned-commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's feud took another turn with the latter's recent comments on social media.

Sivaramakrishnan had previously suggested that Ashwin needed to make some minor corrections to his bowling action. He also claimed that the senior spinner did not receive his call or reply to his text message when he contacted him to congratulate him on his 100th Test.

The former cricketer was recently asked by an X (formerly Twitter) user if he once again tried to reach out to Ashwin. Sivaramakrishnan came up with a blunt reply:

"He is not the most important person in my life."

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, Ashwin posted a Sivaramakrishnan meme while replying to the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's parody account on X.

Expand Tweet

On the cricketing front, Ashwin is currently representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The side beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs in their opening game.

"Yes, I am dark" - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan shuts down racist troll

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was targeted by a racist troll after he posted a picture with an elephant. One of the users tried trolling the ex-cricketer for his skin color, commenting that the elephant is more visible than him at night.

Sivaramakrishnan did not lose his calm and came up with a dignified response after being mocked for his skin color. He wrote:

"Yes, I am dark."

Expand Tweet

However, the 58-year-old was miffed after being targeted continuously. Replying to a now-deleted comment, he wrote:

"Thumuru baap angreerez Hoga. (Your father must be a foreigner.)"

Expand Tweet

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan made his Team India Test debut against Australia in 1986. He featured in 16 ODIs and nine Tests in his career and finished with 41 international wickets to his name. Following his retirement, he earned a name for himself with his commentary gigs.