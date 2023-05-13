“Not many batters in world cricket can play that shot” – Sachin Tendulkar floored by Suryakumar Yadav’s six off Mohammed Shami during MI vs GT

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav won every fan's heart with his maiden IPL ton against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12, including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

The MI mentor shared a heartwarming post on Twitter dedicated to Yadav following his heroics with the bat, where he smashed 103* off 49 balls at a staggering strike rate of 210.20, including 11 fours and six maximums.

The legendary batter picked his favorite shot from Yadav’s innings which he thinks stands out from the rest. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote:

“@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today! He played excellent shots through the innings, but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11."

The 'Little Master' added:

"The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to do and not many batters in world cricket can play that shot.”

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt

He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off



The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to… @surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today!He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11 The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… .@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today!He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11.The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

For the uninitiated, the extraordinary shot came from Suryakumar Yadav during the 19th over of MI’s innings. The 32-year-old smashed a six off Mohammed Shami for a six over the third-man region, leaving commentators Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen in a tizzy.

Watch the special shot below:

Suryakumar Yadav's impactful knock pulls MI closer to playoffs spot

A clinical batting performance from Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 27 runs. Asked to bat, MI posted 218/5 with contributions from Ishan Kishan (31), captain Rohit Sharma (29), and Vishnu Vinod (30) apart from Yadav.

Rashid Khan starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 4/30, while Mohit Sharma bagged a solitary wicket.

In response, GT got the worst possible start as they were reduced to 55/5 in the eighth over. However, Rashid fought till the end with an unbeaten 79 off 32 balls, while David Miller and Vijay Shankar chipped in with 41 and 29 to stretch GT’s total to 191/8.

Click here to check out the full GT vs MI full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes