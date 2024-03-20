"Not too many teams this IPL have 2 big all-rounders like this" - Brad Hogg praises DC's balance with Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh for IPL 2024 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg expects big things from Delhi Capitals' (DC) all-rounder duo of Mitchell Marsh and Axar Patel in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The pair have played some of their finest cricket since the end of the previous season and could be valuable assets for the franchise if they click together and be utilized well by the side.

Marsh's T20 exploits have witnessed a massive change since his promotion up the batting order, but it has not reflected truly in his IPL career. Now, with additional leadership responsibility with the national side, he has maintained his form with the bat as well, which could be a huge factor for DC in the coming season.

Axar Patel, on the other hand, has almost pipped Ravindra Jadeja to be the first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder in the Indian side over the last year. The left-arm all-rounder has been prolific with both bat and ball in recent short-format assignments, which include the home series against Australia and Afghanistan.

"DC have got Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh, two fine all-rounders. Not too many teams this IPL have two big all-rounders like this," Brad Hogg on his YouTube channel.

Axar Patel brings in variety with his left arm off spin, but also can be utilized with his left-hand batting in any scenario, which Ricky Ponting and the Delhi Capitals would like," he continued.

"Mitchell Marsh has been powering away over the last year, dominating on the international stage, he'll be raring to go this IPL. He can also bowl a couple of overs here and there, just to allow the captain to have more variety and flexibility to be able to use his main fast bowlers in the death overs," Hogg added.

Axar was one of the few bright spots for DC in IPL 2023 as they finished ninth in the points table, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the second year running.

The all-rounder had his best campaign ever with the bat after scoring 283 runs at a strike rate of 139.41 and took 11 wickets as well.

"When we look at DC's strength, it is their bowling" - Brad Hogg

DC will profit from the presence of an in-form Kuldeep Yadav and Anrich Nortje, who is returning after an injury-riddled spell on the sidelines. Even the rest of the bowling attack including the all-rounders look solid on paper.

With an all-Indian spin bowling unit comprising Kuldeep and Axar Patel, DC have almost all their bases covered considering the versatility of the pair. Kuldeep's penchant for wickets coupled with Axar's accuracy and the ability to bowl at any phase of the innings, make them a dangerous duo to negotiate.

"When we look at DC's strength, it is their bowling. Kuldeep Yadav will be used in the middle overs, where he will pick some crucial wickets, and then you have Axar Patel, he is the type of spinner that you can use in the powerplay, the middle overs, and the back end of the innings. They also spin the ball the opposite way, and they complement each other well," Hogg said.

DC will begin their IPL 2024 campaign with a contest against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, March 23.