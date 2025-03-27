"Not missing Sunil Narine when he wasn't there, I think that's a huge positive for KKR" - Aakash Chopra lauds KKR's bowling in IPL 2025 win vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has praised the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers for delivering impressive spells in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He particularly appreciated Varun Chakaravarthy and Moeen Ali, highlighting that the latter's spell ensured the defending champions didn't miss the indisposed Sunil Narine with the ball.

KKR restricted RR to 151/9 after asking them to bat first in an IPL 2025 game in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 97 off 61 deliveries in the chase to help the away team register an eight-wicket win with 15 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel ‘Aakash Chopra,’ the former India opener opined that Chakaravarthy and Moeen delivered the game-defining spells for the Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

"Four bowlers picked up two wickets apiece. Vaibhav Arora picked up two wickets and Harshit Rana took two wickets in the end, but the engine room was the eight overs of spin. Four overs from Varun Chakaravarthy, but Sunil Narine wasn't there. Not missing Sunil Narine when he wasn't there, I think that's a huge positive for KKR," Chopra said (12:35).

"He wasn't available. I think he had a fever, so Moeen Ali played. He picked up two wickets and Varun took two, and they gave only 40 runs in eight overs. That was game, set, and match in my opinion. We believe this team's strength is spin bowling, but if Sunil Narine isn't there, and you don't miss him, and the guy who comes takes two wickets, I think the game changed there," Chopra added.

While Varun Chakaravarthy registered figures of 2/17 in four overs, Moeen Ali too picked up two wickets while conceding 23 runs in his four-over spell. Vaibhav Arora (2/33), Harshit Rana (2/36) and Spencer Johnson (1/42) were also among the wickets for the three-time champions.

"He doesn't play international cricket anymore" - Aakash Chopra lauds Quinton de Kock's knock in KKR's IPL 2025 win vs RR

Quinton de Kock struck eight fours and six sixes during his unbeaten 97. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised KKR opener Quinton de Kock for playing a match-winning knock in the IPL 2025 clash against RR.

"Quinton de Kock's 97 not out. People don't make centuries these days, they remain not out on 97. If you think about it from Quinton de Kock's perspective, he is firstly playing for a new franchise and he doesn't play international cricket anymore. You might feel there wouldn't have been any pressure on him, but the pressure is there," he said (13:40).

The former KKR player added that the knock in Wednesday's game would have relieved the pressure on the South African wicketkeeper-batter.

"You are opening for a new franchise where Phil Salt has left a legacy. After that, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is sitting outside. In such a scenario, the monkey is off your back the earlier you score runs. So he needed to score runs, and he played till the end. You scored 97 while chasing 150," Chopra elaborated.

Quinton de Kock and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (22* off 17) stitched together an unbroken 83-run partnership for the third wicket. The left-handed opener was the aggressor throughout KKR's innings, smashing eight of the 11 fours and six of the seven sixes the franchise struck.

