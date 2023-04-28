“Not a single cricketer has spoken up” – Vinesh Phogat amid wresters vs WFI row

World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat has asked the country’s top cricketers to come up in support of the wrestlers amid the ongoing protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

The 28-year-old took the example of racism on how cricketers worldwide came together to support ’Black Lives Matter.' Similarly, she wants cricketers to take a stand for the righteous amid the ongoing tussle between wrestlers and WFI.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vinesh Phogat said:

“The entire country worships cricket but not even a single cricketer has spoken up. We aren’t saying that you speak in our favor, but at least put up a neutral message and say there should be justice for whichever party.”

She added:

“It’s not like we don’t have big athletes in our country. There are cricketers… During the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, they showed their support. Don’t we deserve even that much?”

“Even cricketers tweet when that happens. Abhi kya ho gya?” – Vinesh Phogat

VInesh Phogat further pointed to cricketers’ double standards by taking the example that they often take to social media to congratulate on their victories but keep silent when it matters the most. She said:

“You do come forward to congratulate us when we win something. Even the cricketers tweet when that happens. Abhi kya ho gaya? (What has happened now?) Are you so afraid of the system? Or maybe there’s something fishy going on there too? (Unke daal mein bhi kaala hai, yeh maan ke chale hum?)”

She asked whether sponsorship deals and brand endorsements are preventing cricketers from speaking up.

“We don’t know what they are afraid of. I understand that they may be concerned that this could affect their sponsorship and brand endorsement deals. Maybe that’s why they are afraid to associate themselves with athletes who are protesting. But it pains me.”

So far, former India captain Kapil Dev has so far come out in support of the wrestlers. He shared a picture of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik with the caption:

“Will they ever get justice?”

Kapil Dev shared an Instagram story on Thursday, April 27.

Top Indian wrestlers are seeking an FIR against Brij Bhushan. Several female wrestlers have accused him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. They have moved to the Supreme Court stating that the Delhi Police were not registering an FIR.

