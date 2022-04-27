"Not straight enough" - Herschelle Gibbs comments on Shoaib Akhtar's most ferocious delivery on Australian soil

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has given his honest opinion on an express delivery bowled by Shoaib Akhtar during Pakistan's tour of Australia 20 years ago. During one of Pakistan's away matches against the Aussies, Akhtar fired a bouncer which went for five wides.

The ball beat the batter Shane Watson with the pace and the wicket-keeper with the bounce. Akhtar put a lot of effort to bowl that delivery, but he did not get the desired results. Unsurprisingly, he was frustrated after seeing the ball travel to the boundary line.

Cricket.com.au posted a clip of that delivery on Twitter on its 20-year anniversary. They captioned the video:

"On the day Shoaib Akhtar became the first bowler to break the 100mph barrier 20 years ago, we dug into the archives to find perhaps his most ferocious delivery on Australian shores!"

"On the day Shoaib Akhtar became the first bowler to break the 100mph barrier 20 years ago, we dug into the archives to find perhaps his most ferocious delivery on Australian shores!"

Soon after, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs quoted the tweet and commented:

"Bit short to be ferocious and not straight enough either."

"Bit short to be ferocious and not straight enough either."

What a way to spend my 21st birthday: Shane Watson recollects facing an express bouncer from Shoaib Akhtar

Shane Watson was the batter who faced the bouncer from Akhtar that day. Recollecting that thunderous delivery, the former Australian all-rounder posted a comment on that video as well.

Mentioning that it was his 21st birthday that day, Watson highlighted how good Akhtar was back then. The former Pakistan speedster replied to him the following:

"I was also just 26. Memorable series, how time flies!! Hope you're doing good mate."

Shane Watson is currently with the Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2022. He is the assistant coach of the franchise.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Express has retired from all formats of cricket and works as a cricket expert now.

