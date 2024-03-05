"Not sure I have insurance over here" - Ellyse Perry on shattering car glass in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Ellyse Perry joked about being a "bit worried" about insurance after smashing a sponsored display car's window during Monday's WPL 2024 clash against UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Batting in the 19th over at 51 (34), Perry jumped down the crease against Deepti Sharma to hoick the ball over the deep mid-wicket fence, where it crashed straight into the car's back-right window.

She had her hands on her head immediately after but the crowd roared loudly, the RCB dug-out rejoiced and social media went wild.

"I was a bit worried. I'm not sure I have insurance over here to cover me. So in a bit of strife there," Perry said after the match.

The IPL and other leagues around the world have had sponsored cars on display for ages now. In some tournaments, the sponsors even set-up awards or charitable donations if a batter hits the car.

But despite the deep mid-wicket/sweeper cover area being extremely popular in T20s, it was a rare instance.

"Best atmosphere" - Elysse Perry on Chinnaswamy

Perry took her time to get going with her captain Smriti Mandhana (80 off 50) going bonkers at the other end.

After their 95-run partnership, the former went on a rampage, hitting four boundaries and as many sixes in total, the Warriorz eventually fell short by 23 runs.

"It is the best atmosphere I have consistently played in front of in my entire career. All five games we have played here have been amazing. Incredibly grateful to the crowd for coming in such large numbers... Probably had a great chance to get myself in today with Smriti at the other end," Perry said.

"We are really trying to take pride in fielding and we try to put fielders in the right place. We had a great time in the field. Just the way we held our nerves with the ball. Great to perform in front of our fans," she added.

RCB are now third in the points table with their next match scheduled against Gujarat Giants on Wednesday.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App