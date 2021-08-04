"Nothing better than being married to a person who has more stamina than you do" - David Warner praises wife in latest Instagram post 

Australian batsman David Warner praised his wife for getting him to run early in the morning and making sure he did not give up until he finished 10 kilometres. The opener shared a lengthy post on his official Instagram handle explaining his morning activity to his followers.

Warner revealed that he hates running but his wife made sure he ran 10 kilometres, following which he felt good. He shared the following picture of himself in the company of his wife and captioned it:

"Running goals!! Nothing better than being married to a person who has more stamina than you do 😂😂. I will say, this picture shows struggle and pain. Anyone who knows me well, knows I hate running and at 3km, I was done. Forget it I’m not doing it but @candywarner1 wouldn’t let me stop. 10km later in a PB nothing special 47:29, I was proud."

"Small goals can mean a lot of things, set up your day, put a smile on your face but for me it showed a change in my attitude during the run and I was able to finish it off. Anything is possible if you want it or have the time to do it. #train #attitude #running #2km"

David Warner will be back in action during the second phase of the IPL in the UAE

David Warner is currently taking a break from the bio-bubble life by spending quality time with his family at home to rejuvenate himself. The southpaw will be back in action during the second phase of the IPL in the UAE.

Warner has kept himself busy by regularly uploading funny posts to his Instagram account during his stay at home. Fans have been loving his antics and shower him with love in the comments section.

So far, David Warner has uploaded multiple dance and face swap videos of famous Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood movie songs. Due to this, his popularity has been increasing gradually among Indian cricket fans.

