"Nothing is changed" - Twitterati trolls CSK as they trade in Robin Uthappa ahead of IPL 2021 

Fans on Twitter were baffled by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trading in 35-year-old Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2021 season.

Called the 'Dad's Army' because of the number of players on the wrong side of 30 present in their squad, CSK were expected to go through a complete revamp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Releasing players like Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, etc. and retaining the likes of Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai-based franchise seemed to make their intentions clear about investing in youth. However, CSK have again left their fans confused, as they went for Robin Uthappa among other players.

Fans on Twitter troll CSK for signing Robin Uthappa

Some die-hard CSK fans were left fuming on Robin Uthappa's inclusion in the squad, while others simply enjoyed trolling the franchise for continuing their trend of snapping up aged players instead of going for youth.

Here is what some of them had to say in this regard:

I just don't understand how the other teams let these kinds of steals happen right under their noses #uthappa — EA.Bharath.C (@eabc_02) January 21, 2021

Hey @robin_rounder now Robin is officially part of CSK !!



We all know under what qualification category he was traded 😄



Expected Rahane as he is also 30+ but Uthappa age beats Rahane 🤟🏻



Signing( I mean Trade ) of the season Annai @deep_extracover ?! #Uthappa #CSK #IPL2021 https://t.co/tCjm2tXvtG — Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) January 21, 2021

Finally Robin Uthappa full fill all eligibility criteria for CSK. 👍#IPL2021Auction #CSK #RobinUthappa — Subhash Singh 🇮🇳 (@subh0037) January 21, 2021

Not sure if CSK preparing for IPL or to play test matches... #RobinUthappa — Vinod (@impact_in_line) January 21, 2021

#Robinuthappa will get pension as expected from @ChennaiIPL — Sumukh Herlekar (@sumukh_herlekar) January 21, 2021

The 35-year-old Robin Uthappa has been a decent player for all the IPL franchises he has played for. However, he has been on the decline since his best IPL season in 2014 and also had a poor IPL 2020 campaign.

In 12 matches in the competition last year for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Robin Uthappa scored only 196 runs, doing so at a modest average of 16.33.

He was also given his preferred position at the top of the order in the latter half of IPL 2020. However, he couldn't quite make the most of it, and RR did not hesitate to let go of the veteran.

While CSK have always banked on experience, their key performers last season - Gaikwad and Curran - were youngsters. Thus fans expected the three-time IPL champions to go after young talent and inject fresh blood into the team.

However, their very first signing ahead of the IPL 2021 season has shown that it might as well be the same old story.

There is no doubt Robin Uthappa will try his best to create an impact for CSK, but, the strategy of the franchise is now surely under the scanner.

Uthappa on Pongal last week. 😉



A match winning 91 of 54 balls vs Delhi in SMAT. #WhistlePodu #RobinUthappa @robbieuthappa @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/OMlhZzJD1q — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) January 21, 2021

Robin Uthappa will also be under pressure to perform for such a successful franchise. However, his recent knock of 91 off just 54 balls against Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has surely added some positivity and sense to this trade.