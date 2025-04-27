"Nothing but Maxwell 2.0" - Fans brutally troll Rishabh Pant for another failure in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant continued his run of low scores in IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27. With LSG chasing a massive 216 for victory, Pant walked in to bat at 60/2 in the seventh over.
However, despite having plenty of time to build an innings, the southpaw was in a hurry from the get-go. After a streaky boundary off his first delivery, Pant played an unfathomable reverse sweep off his next ball.
Unfortunately, he found Karn Sharma at short third man to perfection to walk back to the pavilion for a two-ball four. It was a second wicket in the over lost by LSG, derailing them in an already challenging run chase.
Pant has been in poor form throughout the season, scoring only 110 runs in ten matches at an average of 12.22 and a strike rate of 98.21. His failure in the MI clash was his sixth single-digit score in his nine innings in IPL 2025.
Fans on X were in no mood to spare Rishabh Pant after another low score, saying:
"Rishabh Pant is nothing but Maxwell 2.0".
Fans continued slamming Pant for another irresponsible innings, saying:
"LSG should drop Pant right away and show him his real value. He isn’t worth even 5 cr. Give chance to someone deserving."
"LSG should be a serious team now if they want to qualify for playoffs. Bench Pant, appoint a stand in captain and bring some player who can contribute," tweeted a fan.
"Being a hater of rishabh pant is good for health. Guy never disappoints," a fan said.
LSG falter in their stiff run-chase against MI
LSG posed no challenge to MI's massive total after Rishabh Pant's early dismissal and got bowled out for 161 in their 20 overs. None of the LSG batters scored even a 40, with Ayush Badoni's 22-ball 35 being the highest score.
The 54-run loss was LSG's second straight and third in their last four outings. Rishabh Pant's Men have won only half of their ten games, leaving them sixth on the points table.
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief with incredible figures of 4/22 in four overs.
LSG will look to stop their losing run in the next encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 4.
