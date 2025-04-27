  • home icon
  "Nothing but Maxwell 2.0" - Fans brutally troll Rishabh Pant for another failure in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

"Nothing but Maxwell 2.0" - Fans brutally troll Rishabh Pant for another failure in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Apr 27, 2025 19:26 IST
[Image Credit: Getty, @EdgedAndGone, @gangsofcricket, @skmishra86 X handles]
[Image Credit: Getty, @EdgedAndGone, @gangsofcricket, @skmishra86 X handles]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant continued his run of low scores in IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27. With LSG chasing a massive 216 for victory, Pant walked in to bat at 60/2 in the seventh over.

However, despite having plenty of time to build an innings, the southpaw was in a hurry from the get-go. After a streaky boundary off his first delivery, Pant played an unfathomable reverse sweep off his next ball.

Unfortunately, he found Karn Sharma at short third man to perfection to walk back to the pavilion for a two-ball four. It was a second wicket in the over lost by LSG, derailing them in an already challenging run chase.

Pant has been in poor form throughout the season, scoring only 110 runs in ten matches at an average of 12.22 and a strike rate of 98.21. His failure in the MI clash was his sixth single-digit score in his nine innings in IPL 2025.

Fans on X were in no mood to spare Rishabh Pant after another low score, saying:

"Rishabh Pant is nothing but Maxwell 2.0".
Fans continued slamming Pant for another irresponsible innings, saying:

"LSG should drop Pant right away and show him his real value. He isn’t worth even 5 cr. Give chance to someone deserving."
"LSG should be a serious team now if they want to qualify for playoffs. Bench Pant, appoint a stand in captain and bring some player who can contribute," tweeted a fan.
"Being a hater of rishabh pant is good for health. Guy never disappoints," a fan said.

LSG falter in their stiff run-chase against MI

LSG posed no challenge to MI's massive total after Rishabh Pant's early dismissal and got bowled out for 161 in their 20 overs. None of the LSG batters scored even a 40, with Ayush Badoni's 22-ball 35 being the highest score.

The 54-run loss was LSG's second straight and third in their last four outings. Rishabh Pant's Men have won only half of their ten games, leaving them sixth on the points table.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief with incredible figures of 4/22 in four overs.

LSG will look to stop their losing run in the next encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 4.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

